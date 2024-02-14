The Hottest Dramatic Romances: ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Virgin River,’ ‘This Is Us’ & More

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Hottest onscreen romances dramas
Paramount Network
Join us in our 10-day countdown of the 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances — from both television and film, comedy and drama — culminating on Valentine's Day.

The 10th and final day of our 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances countdown is here. The theme of our final day: TV dramas. The below titles have brought us some of our favorite onscreen romances of all time. This Is Us‘ Jack and Rebecca and Yellowstone‘s Beth and Rip have made the lineup, as have classic pairings from Remington Steele and Moonlighting. One series just premiered and is already a memorable addition to the canon. As you celebrate Valentine’s Day, look back on these nine unforgettable TV drama romances.

 

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone'
Peacock

Yellowstone (Peacock)

An unlikely couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton (Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly) have proven to be the romantic heart at the center of the hit Western series. From their whiskey-soaked first date through moving in together, when they take in lonely boy Carter (Finn Little), and their marriage, the tough-as-nails daughter of Kevin Costner’s ranch patriarch and the loyal, brutal-when-necessary foreman are irresistible. “There’s an honesty and truth to Beth and Rip,” says Hauser. “Their love is so raw and real.”

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore in 'This Is Us' Season 1 Episode 7
Ron Batzdorff / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

This is Us (Hulu)

No matter the era—and this drama zigzagged through multiple timelines—the long-lasting love between Jack and Rebecca Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore) felt deliciously alive. Yes, these two faced trials (a cancer scare, alcoholism) while raising three kids, but throughout this Emmy winner’s 2016-22 run, their magical bond made an equally long-lasting impact on viewers, especially during the last minutes of the series’ touching finale.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Season 1 Episode 8
David Lee/Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

When two young and attractive assassins—who are ordered to cohabitate and pretend to be married—make a pact not to have sex or fall for each other, it’s a safe bet that both will definitely happen.

That’s the struggle that awaits Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Maya Erskine (Pen15) as John and Jane Smith in this romantic action-thriller, based on the infamous 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie blockbuster. “We call our Smiths a remix of that film,” says Francesca Sloane, the series cocreator with Glover. “We wanted [our characters] to be strangers, so we can see the relationship unfold before our eyes.”

However, these two killers are hardly an easy love match. She’s contained and has daddy issues. He’s overly emotional, asks personal questions and breaks protocol by calling his mom daily. “We were curious to see how love changes [their] dynamics and [how they] rub off on each other,” Sloane says.

Naturally, there’s a twist. After three incomplete missions, the covert spy agency tasks them with taking the other out—and not on a date! Previews Sloane: “Their relationship, their personal stakes, have really escalated. And they’re very vulnerable toward each other at this point. But at the same time, they are professionals and they have a job to do.”

A simple office romance might be looking pretty good right about now! —Ileane Rudolph

Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl in 'Firefly lane'
Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Firefly Lane (Netflix)

“You and me, together forever,” childhood soulmates Kate and Tully (Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl) pledge, and their friendship anchors this warmhearted series, which unfolds over 30 years. They support, and at times undermine, each other through romances and marriage, kids and divorce, but adversity ultimately brings out their best, reminding us that friendships can be the strongest love of all.

Martin Henderson, Alexandra Breckenridge-'Virgin River'
©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Virgin River (Netflix)

Nurse practitioner Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson) had us from “I didn’t know city girls could shoot whiskey” the night she moved to the small town of Virgin River. Their relationship has been an emotional roller coaster (including a breakup, reunion and engagement in the span of weeks), and both had heavy emotional baggage—she from the losses of her husband and baby, he from Iraq War PTSD. But we’ve fallen for them as hard and fast as they did for each other. Who can forget their first kiss after Jack had fixed up her cabin to make it a home, or the Season 2 moment when they finally decide to be together? Swoon! As Breckenridge puts it, “What’s beautiful about [their relationship] is you find these two people that have really found a home in each other and a best friend in each other.” —Meredith Jacobs

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley in 'Sweet Magnolias'
Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)

Margaritas in hand, three tight-knit friends (JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley) in small-town Serenity, South Carolina, guide one another through the ups and downs of romance, marriage, divorce, careers and kids. These BFFs since childhood meet weekly for a few laughs, reassuring advice and, yes, generously poured cocktails. Numerous subplots aside, the central theme of the Southern-comfort series based on popular novels by Sherryl Woods is the joy and power of women’s relationships.

Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd in Moonlighting
ABC/Everett Collection

Moonlighting (Hulu)

With roots in The Taming of the Shrew and fast patter recalling old screwball comedies, this 1985–89 detective series became the gold standard of will-they-or-won’t-they sexual tension. Cybill Shepherd was at the height of her comedic talent opposite a wisecracking Bruce Willis in a pre-Die Hard, career-making role. They had undeniable chemistry—until behind-the-scenes tensions ended the show.

Stephanie Zimbalist and Pierce Brosnan Remington Steele
Robert Phillips/Everett Collection

Remington Steele (Prime Video)

Before Moonlighting, there was some office heat generated at this detective agency, led by Stephanie Zimbalist’s Laura Holt. A competent gumshoe, she named her shop after a man because nobody would a hire a woman. A pre-007 Pierce Brosnan arrived as a con man who assumed the identity of Remington Steele and lured clients with his excess charm. Over five entertaining seasons, their chemistry remained at a low simmer, but fans still hoped for more. Alas, the pair only hinted that they were going to actually consummate things—offscreen—in the 1987 finale.

Anne Hathaway and Gary Carr in 'Modern Love' - Season 1 Episode 3
Christopher Saunders / Amazon / Everett Collection

Modern Love (Prime Video)

Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, John Slattery, Gary Carr, and more stars turn up the heat in this adaptation of the New York Times column.

