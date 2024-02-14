The Hottest Dramatic Romances: ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Virgin River,’ ‘This Is Us’ & More
Hey there, lovers! Join us in our 10-day countdown of the 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances — from both television and film, comedy and drama — culminating on Valentine's Day.
The 10th and final day of our 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances countdown is here. The theme of our final day: TV dramas. The below titles have brought us some of our favorite onscreen romances of all time. This Is Us‘ Jack and Rebecca and Yellowstone‘s Beth and Rip have made the lineup, as have classic pairings from Remington Steele and Moonlighting. One series just premiered and is already a memorable addition to the canon. As you celebrate Valentine’s Day, look back on these nine unforgettable TV drama romances.