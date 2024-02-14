David Lee/Prime Video

When two young and attractive assassins—who are ordered to cohabitate and pretend to be married—make a pact not to have sex or fall for each other, it’s a safe bet that both will definitely happen.

That’s the struggle that awaits Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Maya Erskine (Pen15) as John and Jane Smith in this romantic action-thriller, based on the infamous 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie blockbuster. “We call our Smiths a remix of that film,” says Francesca Sloane, the series cocreator with Glover. “We wanted [our characters] to be strangers, so we can see the relationship unfold before our eyes.”

However, these two killers are hardly an easy love match. She’s contained and has daddy issues. He’s overly emotional, asks personal questions and breaks protocol by calling his mom daily. “We were curious to see how love changes [their] dynamics and [how they] rub off on each other,” Sloane says.

Naturally, there’s a twist. After three incomplete missions, the covert spy agency tasks them with taking the other out—and not on a date! Previews Sloane: “Their relationship, their personal stakes, have really escalated. And they’re very vulnerable toward each other at this point. But at the same time, they are professionals and they have a job to do.”

A simple office romance might be looking pretty good right about now! —Ileane Rudolph