After ‘Blue Bloods’ Ends, Watch the Cast in These Other Screen Roles

Unless there’s some miraculous last-minute save or a spinoff series, fans will join the Reagan family for one last dinner on Friday, December 13, when Blue Bloods airs its series finale.

Showrunner Kevin Wade previously told TV Insider to expect a satisfying ending for the beloved police procedural, if not a totally happy one.

“It’s a family individually and collectively who deal with loss and loneliness and good versus bad,” he said. “You know, the sun doesn’t come out and all the stuff that they deal with goes away. That would not be true to 14 years of storytelling. But our hope is that it is satisfying for the audience.”

And after the Reagans break bread for the last time on CBS, you can at least see the cast’s other projects on various streaming platforms. We’re serving up some of those offerings in the photo gallery below.

Blue Bloods, Series Finale, Friday, December 13, 10/9c, CBS