After ‘Blue Bloods’ Ends, Watch the Cast in These Other Screen Roles

Marisa Ramirez as Melitta in 'Spartacus: Gods of the Arena,' Donnie Wahlberg as Carwood Lipton in 'Band of Brothers,' and Bridget Moynahan as Susan Calvin in 'I, Robot'
Unless there’s some miraculous last-minute save or a spinoff series, fans will join the Reagan family for one last dinner on Friday, December 13, when Blue Bloods airs its series finale.

Showrunner Kevin Wade previously told TV Insider to expect a satisfying ending for the beloved police procedural, if not a totally happy one.

“It’s a family individually and collectively who deal with loss and loneliness and good versus bad,” he said. “You know, the sun doesn’t come out and all the stuff that they deal with goes away. That would not be true to 14 years of storytelling. But our hope is that it is satisfying for the audience.”

And after the Reagans break bread for the last time on CBS, you can at least see the cast’s other projects on various streaming platforms. We’re serving up some of those offerings in the photo gallery below.

Donnie Wahlberg as Carwood Lipton in 'Band of Brothers'
Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan)

Wahlberg played real-life WWII officer Carwood Lipton, as seen above, in the 2001 HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, now streaming on Max. Plus, Max subscribers can also see Wahlberg’s performances as Eric Matthews in the horror movies Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV.

Will Smith as Del Spooner and Bridget Moynahan as Susan Calvin in 'I, Robot'
Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan)

Moynahan joined Will Smith in the 2004 sci-fi flick I, Robot, pictured above and streaming on Hulu. While you’re logged into Hulu, catch her 2000 comedy-drama film Coyote Ugly. And don’t forget about her role as Natasha in Sex and the City, streaming on Max.

Will Estes and Mike Mayer and Michelle Trachtenberg as Carrie Beal in 'The Dive From Clausen's Pier'
Will Estes (Jamie Reagan)

Estes and Michelle Trachtenberg costarred in The Dive from Clausen’s Pier, the Lifetime movie pictured here, which is streaming free on The Roku Channel. And fans can see the actor alongside Matthew McConaughey in the 2000 submarine drama U-571 on Netflix until December 31.

Brendan Gleeson as Winston Churchill, Len Cariou as Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and Aleksei Petrenko as Josef Stalin in 'Into the Storm'
Len Cariou (Henry Reagan)

Cariou received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 2009 HBO film Into the Storm, seen here and streaming on Max. You can also catch him in the FX drama Damages, now on Hulu, and the Showtime drama Brotherhood, now on Paramount+.

Tom Selleck as Thomas Magnum on 'Magnum, P.I.'
Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan)

Before Blue Bloods, Selleck was best known as the title detective of the original Magnum, P.I., pictured above, which is streaming on The Roku Channel. On the lighter side, Selleck also starred in the 1987 comedy movie Three Men and a Baby, now streaming on Disney+, and had a pretty iconic recurring role in Friends on Max, too

Marisa Ramirez as Melitta in 'Spartacus: Gods of the Arena'
Marisa Ramirez (Maria Baez)

Ramirez was a long way from the NYC streets when she played Melitta, shown here, in Starz’s historical drama Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, now streaming on Plex and Tubi. You can also see her the actor on the ABC procedural Body of Proof, streaming on Hulu.

Vanessa Ray as CeCe Drake in 'Pretty Little Liars'
Vanessa Ray (Eddie Janko-Reagan)

Ray once won the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Villain for playing CeCe Drake, pictured here, on the Freeform drama Pretty Little Liars, now streaming on Hulu. She also starred in the 2015 rom-com film All in Time, yours for the viewing on Tubi, Philo, or Crackle.

