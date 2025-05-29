Blue Bloods may have ended after 14 seasons in December 2024, but the good news is that fans will get to continue to see one of the Reagan family on screen. Donnie Wahlberg is reprising his role as Danny Reagan in a new series in the Blue Bloods universe, set to premiere in the fall 2025.

And so when better than now to not only test your knowledge of Danny Reagan but also give you a chance to commemorate those 14 seasons of Blue Bloods? Take the quiz below to win a Blue Bloods special issue signed by Donnie Wahlberg himself.

Blue Bloods ended with Danny still with the NYPD and even seemingly taking a step forward with his partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). We’ll have to see what the new show, which was given a straight-to-series order in February 2025, reveals about that relationship, given that, at least so far, Ramirez is not part of its cast.

The new series, titled Boston Blue, will be taking Danny to Massachusetts. Once in Boston and working with the Boston PD, he is paired with detective Lena Silvers (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. Ernie Hudson is set to play her grandfather, Reverend Peters, a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston. It will be taking Blue Bloods‘ old time slot, Fridays at 10/9c, following Sheriff Country and Fire Country on CBS’ fall 2025 schedule.

Boston Blue is produced by CBS Studios in association with JBTV. Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Wahlberg will also serve as executive producers. The series is produced and will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

While Donnie Wahlberg was at our office for the final run of episodes, he signed a few of TV Guide Magazine’s Blue Bloods: The Special Farewell Edition copies. Now, you have the chance to win one. Five lucky participants who take the quiz below — selected at random — will receive a copy. You can enter by taking the quiz now through Thursday, June 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be notified via email.