The stars of Blue Bloods will appear in a retrospective special commemorating the show’s 14-season run. Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy will air after Thanksgiving and include an exclusive look into the Blue Bloods series finale, which will air on Friday, December 13 at 10/9c on CBS.

This means that while, like usual, CBS won’t be airing new episodes on the Friday after Thanksgiving, you’ll still be able to get your fix of the Reagans that day. This one-hour special, on November 29 at 9/8c, will feature new exclusive interviews with the stars and recurring guest stars who share favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the past 14 years, the network shares. The final season special is hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner and features archival interviews from the ET vault. It serves as a love letter to the loyal fans who had dinner with the Reagan family every Friday night and upheld Blue Bloods as one of the top series on television, CBS shares.

Viewers will get a rare inside look at the famous Reagan family dinner scene, where viewers learn family dinner secrets straight from the Reagans’ table. The special also reveals new details about the first time the cast had family dinner during the pilot when they were strangers, and how that transformed the series into the global phenomenon it is today. Fans will get first-hand knowledge from the cast about what it is like filming on the streets of New York City and get a sneak peek at the emotional finale prior to the series send-off.

Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy can be watched live on CBS and live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs.

There are just four episodes left of Blue Bloods. The November 15 episode is titled “No Good Deed.” It’s an episode packed with drama for each of the Reagans.

The episode description reads: “Danny [Donnie Wahlberg] and his nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) investigate the homicide of a delivery driver who may have been connected to an illegal narcotics ring in the city. Also, Eddie [Vanessa Ray] is determined to save the job of a probationary police officer who may be fired for responding to a crime; Frank [Tom Selleck] faces a hard decision when he discovers Gormley [Robert Clohessy] is non-compliant with NYPD residency requirements; and Erin [Bridget Moynahan] clashes with her boss, D.A. Crawford [Roslyn Ruff], when a seemingly rehabilitated criminal from an old case becomes the subject of an armed robbery investigation.”

Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy, Friday, November 29, 9/8c, CBS