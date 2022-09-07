Bling Empire Season 2 brought its luxurious drama to Netflix in May 2022. And now, Netflix has announced the Season 3 release date and is giving fans a first look at what the new episodes will bring following the cliffhanger Season 2 ending.

Viewers won’t have to wait very long at all for the next installment, as Bling Empire Season 3 premieres Wednesday, October 5, kicking off right after the cliffhanger that found a former flame coming back into Anna Shay’s life.

“The drama (and laughter!) picks up right where we last left LA’s fabulous & (mostly) wealthy Bling-ers…with Anna receiving a shocking visit from someone from the past,” the synopsis reads. “Kane books a major fashion campaign and surprisingly starts a whole new career. Christine takes Kevin to Paris Fashion Week and helps him rekindle an old romance. Is Kim relieved or jealous? Meanwhile, nearly everyone gets pulled even deeper into the feud between Christine and Anna — how can they bring peace?”

Outside of Shay’s romantic shocker, last viewers saw of this glamorous squad, Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee’s romance had fizzled out. Kim will be jetting off to Las Vegas to continue pursuing her DJing career in the new season, which will feature Kane Lim, Christine Chiu, Kelly Mi Li, Jamie Xie, and more. And Chiu will be trying to help Kevin get over the breakup by getting with someone else in the city of love.

Bling Empire is a production of Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG. Scroll through the first photos from the third season, below, ahead of the crew’s upcoming globetrotting adventure.

Bling Empire, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 5, Netflix