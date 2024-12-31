‘Bling Empire’ Star Lynn Ban Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery After Skiing Accident

Jewelry designer Lynn Ban, best known for starring on Netflix‘s reality show Bling Empire: New York, had to undergo emergency brain surgery over the holidays after a skiing accident on Christmas Eve.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday (December 30), where she detailed how she suffered a fall while enjoying a family skiing trip in Aspen on December 24. “At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted,” Ban wrote alongside a series of photos of herself in a hospital bed with a shaved head and numerous staples in her skull.

“Luckily I always wear a helmet,” Ban added. “It didn’t seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom. Erring on the side of caution, I wanted to get checked out by ski patrol for a concussion. They assessed me and I was cleared. I had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine and I could ski again. The paramedic suggested I go to the hospital for a CAT scan. This saved my life.”

Ban went on to say that she and her husband, Jett Kain, got in a taxi, and within 30 minutes of the scan she was told she had a “brain bleed” and “needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital.”

“Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side,” she continued. “There’s a long road of recovery ahead but I’m a survivor and grateful to ski patrol, the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the ❤️and support my family and friends.”

Fans and friends jumped into the comments to share their well wishes, including Ban’s Bling Empire: New York co-star, Dorothy Wang, who wrote, “So happy you are okay and have your incredible tribe by your side. sending you all my love and wishing you healing.”

“A true Christmas miracle! So glad you went to the hospital to get checked. It saved your life! Lesson for everyone after any accident even if we feel ok get checked out at the hospital. Have a speedy recovery. Sending you so much love and healing energy!” added celebrity stylist Ann Caruso.

Entourage actress Debi Mazar added, “Whoa!! Omg Lynn!!! I’m so sorry this happened to you! The haircut and scar is oddly hot you’re a warrior and we are all wishing you a speedy recovery!!!❤️‍ sending love and strength.”

Ban is the owner of Lynn Ban Jewelry and featured in Bling Empire: New York, a spinoff of the Bling Empire series that aired in 2023. The show follows a group of wealthy Asian-Americans in New York City, showing off their luxurious and rich everyday lives, along with their exciting wardrobes and lavish parties.