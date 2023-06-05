‘Bling Empire’ Matriarch Anna Shay Dead at 62

Bling Empire matriarch Anna Shay has died at age 62.

Shay’s family confirmed the news in a statement shared by TMZ, stating: “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on not taking life too seriously and enjoying the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

The Netflix reality show, which debuted in 2021 and ran for three seasons, follows a group of Asian American socialites in Los Angeles, living in the lap of luxury, showing off private jets and plastic surgeries.

Anna became a fan favorite of the show thanks to her matter-of-fact attitude, often shutting down younger cast members but always providing love and wisdom.

Although the half-Japanese and half-Russian star was a big hit on the show, she was not a fan of how much she ended up on camera, believing she would serve a more behind-the-scenes role.

“The next thing I knew, I was sitting in front of the camera. I’m really quite shy, so it was hard. I never thought about doing this, especially at my age,” she said in an interview with oprahMag.

The most recent season of Bling Empire, which aired on Netflix in October, featured Shay counseling other stars of the show about their fame and the larger-than-life lifestyles they’re leading, “There are more things in life than superficial bullsh*t,” she says.

Shay was last active on Instagram in December after wishing her followers a happy holiday season and giving thanks to Netflix.

The reality star leaves behind her son Kenny Kemp and her grandchildren.