‘Bling Empire’ Matriarch Anna Shay Dead at 62

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Anna Shay in episode 7 “Kevin and Kane Take Charleston” of Bling Empire: Season 1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021.
Netflix

Bling Empire

 More

Bling Empire matriarch Anna Shay has died at age 62.

Shay’s family confirmed the news in a statement shared by TMZ, stating: “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on not taking life too seriously and enjoying the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

The Netflix reality show, which debuted in 2021 and ran for three seasons, follows a group of Asian American socialites in Los Angeles, living in the lap of luxury, showing off private jets and plastic surgeries.

Anna became a fan favorite of the show thanks to her matter-of-fact attitude, often shutting down younger cast members but always providing love and wisdom.

Although the half-Japanese and half-Russian star was a big hit on the show, she was not a fan of how much she ended up on camera, believing she would serve a more behind-the-scenes role.

“The next thing I knew, I was sitting in front of the camera. I’m really quite shy, so it was hard. I never thought about doing this, especially at my age,” she said in an interview with oprahMag.

Barry Newman Dies: 'Petrocelli' & 'Vanishing Point' Star Was 92
Related

Barry Newman Dies: 'Petrocelli' & 'Vanishing Point' Star Was 92

The most recent season of Bling Empire, which aired on Netflix in October, featured Shay counseling other stars of the show about their fame and the larger-than-life lifestyles they’re leading, “There are more things in life than superficial bullsh*t,” she says.

Shay was last active on Instagram in December after wishing her followers a happy holiday season and giving thanks to Netflix.

The reality star leaves behind her son Kenny Kemp and her grandchildren.

Bling Empire - Netflix

Bling Empire where to stream

Bling Empire

Anna Shay

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Jurassic World Franchise Ranked
1
‘Jurassic Park’ & ‘Jurassic World’ Franchise, Ranked
Barry Newman in Petrocelli
2
Barry Newman Dies: ‘Petrocelli’ & ‘Vanishing Point’ Star Was 92
William Shatner in 'Stars On Mars'
3
Real Stars on Fake Mars, ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ Another ‘Cruel Summer,’ Visit America’s National Parks with Garth Brooks
Evan Handler and Kim Cattrall
4
‘SATC’ Star Talks Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo
Former WWE star Stan Lane and Lauren Boebert
5
Ex-WWE Star Takes DNA Test to Prove He’s Not Lauren Boebert’s Father