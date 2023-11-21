Best Black Friday Streaming Deals 2023: Hulu for 99 Cents, Paramount+ 67% Discount

Black Friday is approaching, and enticing discounts abound for Hulu, Paramount+, Max, and more.

For those who have embraced cord-cutting and are looking to save a bit more pocket change, streaming services are rolling out some big Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Just as the holiday season kicks off, leading streaming platforms are joining the Cyber Week festivities with substantial sales in subscription prices. From Hulu and Max to Paramount+ and more, Black Friday streaming deals are reaching discounts as high as 87%.

Whether you’re eager to catch up on the latest TV shows and movies from this year or indulge in live sports, these time-limited sales present the ideal opportunity to subscribe so you can binge Thanksgiving food and content in the same sitting.

Explore the current offerings for the best Black Friday 2023 streaming deals below.

From now until Tuesday, November 28, you can enroll in Hulu’s basic, ad-supported plan for just $0.99 per month for the entire year. Both new and returning Hulu subscribers, who have been inactive for at least one month can enjoy savings of $84 over a 12-month span.

Until December 3, new or returning subscribers can acquire Paramount+ Essential at $1.99 per month or Paramount+ with Showtime at $3.99 per month for three months. With this Black Friday streaming offer, Paramount+ is now available at a 67% discount, enabling you to enjoy a diverse range of hit originals, movies, documentaries, and sports all in one convenient platform.

As part of its Black Friday sale until November 27, Max is providing a 70% discount on the monthly cost of its ad-supported plan for six months. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, Max is now available at just $2.99 for new and returning subscribers during this limited-time offer.

Until November 23, enjoy discounts of up to 50% when renting or purchasing titles on Prime Video like Strays, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and even classics like The Godfather.

Being the sole sports-centric live TV streaming service globally, FuboTV provides extensive coverage of college football and college basketball, rivaling traditional cable TV. For a limited time only, new subscribers can reduce their expenses by $40 across all three of Fubo’s streaming plans, enjoying a $20 discount on both their first and second months. A seven-day free trial allows users to explore the service before committing to a subscription.

For those unfamiliar with Sling, they offer two primary packages: the sports-centric Orange package and the news-focused Blue package, which can also be bundled together. Currently, a Sling TV promotion allows subscribers to enjoy a 50% discount on their initial month for any tier of the streaming service. That’s $20 for the Orange and $22.50 for the Blue package.