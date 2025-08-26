‘Big Brother’: The Most Controversial Players of All-Time (PHOTOS)

Brittany Sims
Comments
CBS
Big Brother Mug

Big Brother Mug

$16.95
Buy Now

Big Brother is nothing if not controversial. The reality TV show, which follows a set of houseguests locked away from the outside world for around 90 days, has had its fair share of controversial players.

There have been five houseguests in 27 seasons who have been expelled from the game. A player gets ejected from the game if they break any of the rules, such as tampering with the microphones, threatening other houseguests, getting into fights with others, using derogatory language, etc.

However, over the years, there have been some very controversial contestants who, despite their actions, were not removed from the game. They received backlash from fans and were never invited back for all-star, returnee seasons, or to host competitions.

'Big Brother's Rylie Jeffries Was Stunned to Learn of Fan Backlash
Related

'Big Brother's Rylie Jeffries Was Stunned to Learn of Fan Backlash

Some of these controversial contestants have even gone on to win the game and were invited back.

With this current season, fans begged Rylie Jeffries to be ejected from the game after he threw things at his showmance partner, Katherine Woodman. He also told her she was going to marry him when they got out of the house — whether she liked it or not — and excessively touched her, all while he reportedly had a baby on the way with another woman.

Here are 10 other controversial Big Brother houseguests. Do you agree with our list? Let us know in the comments.

Big Brother, Season 27, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Sundays, 8/7c, CBS

BIG BROTHER Thursday August 21, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Rylie Jeffries. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
CBS

Rylie Jeffries — Season 27

As mentioned above, Rylie Jeffries was controversial with his showmance of the season.

He was evicted by a five to four vote on August 21 to many fans’ delights.

During a live feed confession, Rylie told Katherine, “I’m being with you outside of this, whether you like it or not.”

She asked what would happen if they would break up, to which he replied that wasn’t going to happen. Katherine looked visibly uncomfortable by the conversation.

Rylie was also seen throwing small things as her, touching her in places that should have been reserved for the bedroom in front of everyone, and seen gaslighting her on the live feeds.

After being evicted, Rylie was reportedly stunned by the fan backlash and didn’t think the 24/7 camera picked up everything he said.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Luke Valentine — Season 25

Luke Valentine was another recent controversial contestant.

While talking to Jared, Corey, and Hasam, Luke, a white man, dropped the n-word in casual conversation. Jared is a Black man, and he and his fellow houseguests looked stunned.

“He were in the freaking cheese room, n****r, dude,” Luke said.

He talked about it with Jared later and said it was a “slip of the tongue.”

Fan backlash came pouring in and CBS ejected him from the show, making him the fifth person in history to be thrown out.

CBS/Sonja Flemming

Jack Matthews — Season 21

Jack Matthews was not expelled from the show, but he did make racist comments against his fellow houseguests.

He said he was going to “stomp a mud hole through” the chest of Kemi Fakunle. He later called her dogs**t.

Jack also made a comment about Asian contestant, Isabella Wang, about rice pudding.

During his exit interview, Jack apologized for his comments.

Big Brother – Houseguest Aaryn Gries, 22, a College Student from San Marcos, Texas. New season premieres Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2013 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Aaryn Gries — Season 15

Aaryn Gries made a lot of comments on Season 15 that caused fans to give backlash. She was not expelled from the game, but many thought she should be.

During her season, Aaryn made offensive comments towards the Black, Asian, and queer communities.

About Candice, a Black contestant, she said, “Be careful what you say in the dark, you might not be able to see the b***h.”

About Helen, an Asian houseguest, Aaryn said, “Shut up and make some rice.”

About Andy, a gay contestant, Aaryn said, “No one’s ever going to vote for whoever that queer puts up.”

Although some of her fellow houseguests tried to warn her that she was being watched and fans might not like what she said, Aaryn didn’t let up.

During her exit interview, she was called out for them by host Julie Chen Moonves and Aaryn said it was her upbringing that caused her to make those comments and that he words were “taken out of context.”

BIG BROTHER Houseguest Willie Hantz, 34, a tankerman from Vinton, La. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ÃÂ©2012 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Willie Hantz — Season 14

Willie Hantz was thrown out of the game after multiple violent incidents with his houseguests.

He repeatedly head-butted fellow houseguest Joe Arvin and verbally abused Janelle Pierzina because she made him a Have-Not.

He also told houseguest Jojo that he was “going to get in a fight and knock someone out.”

BIG BROTHER will return for its 11th installment on Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Following the premiere, BIG BROTHER will be broadcast three nights weekly, beginning Sunday, July 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Tuesday, July 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and the LIVE eviction show, hosted by Julie Chen, beginning Thursday, July 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT).
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Chima Simone — Season 11

Chima Simone was one of the five houseguests to be expelled from the game.

She violated multiple rules including refusing to wear her microphone and tossing a microphone into a hot tub when one of the other houseguests retrieved it for her.

Her meltdown stemmed from houseguest Jeff Schroeder taking over her HOH with his Coup d’etat power. He was allowed to take off her nominees, and put up two new ones.

Jeff put up two of her allies, which caused Chima to freak out.

Despite being HOH that week, producers called her into the Diary Room, and after much fighting, she eventually went in. The producers escorted her out and she never returned to the game.

BIG BROTHER will return for its 11th installment on Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Following the premiere, BIG BROTHER will be broadcast three nights weekly, beginning Sunday, July 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Tuesday, July 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and the LIVE eviction show, hosted by Julie Chen, beginning Thursday, July 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT).
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Russell Kairouz — Season 11

Season 11 was definitely one to remember. Russell Kairouz was not ejected from the game, but bullied many houseguests.

He called Ronnie Talbott a “rat” and followed him around the house harassing him. Russell called Ronnie a lot of mean names including “Ratatouille.”

Russell also got into a fight with Michelle Noonan because he claimed she lied about something she said before. After she told her alliance, Russell called her “nuts,” “psycho,” and a “complete idiot.”

“You need medicine,” Russell told her.

 

 

CBS

"Evel" Dick Donato — Season 8 & 13

“Evel” Dick Donato won Season 8 of the hit reality show. He was even invited back for Season 13 with his estranged daughter, Dani (Donato) Briones.

On Season 8, “Evel” Dick burned his fellow houseguest Jenn’s hand with his cigarette. He also poured tea on her, called her names, and screamed at her.

He antagonized many of his houseguests for their religious beliefs and their appearance. Dick made the game hell for his competitors.

“Evel” Dick wasn’t removed from the game for his actions. However, in Season 13 he had to leave the game early when he tested positive for HIV.

CBS

Scott Weintraub — Season 4

Scott Weintraub was also thrown out of the game in Season 4. He threw furniture across the house after realizing his ex Amanda Craig was in the house due to the X-Factor twist.

The New York Post shared that Scott blamed his behavior on genital warts.

CBS

Justin Sebik — Season 2

Justin Sebik was the first ever Big Brother contestant to be expelled from the game.

He held a knife to Krista Stegall’s throat, and asked her “Would you get mad if I killed you?”

According to an interview with The New York Times, he claimed that he was “joking,” but was still thrown out of the game.

Big Brother




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Survivor' 48 Joe Hunter and Eva Erickson interview
1
‘Survivor’s Joe & Eva Reflect on ‘Healing’ Moment When Jeff Probst Cried
Yuh-Jung Youn in 'Pachinko' Season 2
2
Ask Matt: International Picks from the Apple TV+ Tree & More
Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey
3
Diane Sawyer on Dementia & Bruce Willis, James Norton in ‘Playing Nice,’ Stealing Ruby Slippers, ‘Alien’ Lab Experiments
BIG BROTHER Thursday August 21, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Julie Chen Moonves. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
4
‘Big Brother’ Fans Say This Element of Show Has ‘Ruined’ Season 27
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Devon Walker attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
5
Devon Walker Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ Before Season 51