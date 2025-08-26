‘Big Brother’: The Most Controversial Players of All-Time (PHOTOS)

Big Brother is nothing if not controversial. The reality TV show, which follows a set of houseguests locked away from the outside world for around 90 days, has had its fair share of controversial players.

There have been five houseguests in 27 seasons who have been expelled from the game. A player gets ejected from the game if they break any of the rules, such as tampering with the microphones, threatening other houseguests, getting into fights with others, using derogatory language, etc.

However, over the years, there have been some very controversial contestants who, despite their actions, were not removed from the game. They received backlash from fans and were never invited back for all-star, returnee seasons, or to host competitions.

Some of these controversial contestants have even gone on to win the game and were invited back.

With this current season, fans begged Rylie Jeffries to be ejected from the game after he threw things at his showmance partner, Katherine Woodman. He also told her she was going to marry him when they got out of the house — whether she liked it or not — and excessively touched her, all while he reportedly had a baby on the way with another woman.

Here are 10 other controversial Big Brother houseguests. Do you agree with our list? Let us know in the comments.