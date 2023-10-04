‘Magnum P.I.’ Midseason Premiere: Is Higgins Pregnant?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 11 “Hit and Run.”]

Heading into the second half of Magnum P.I.‘s final season, fans have a couple important questions: Is the show really going to end? And could there be a baby in Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and Magnum’s (Jay Hernandez) future? The midseason premiere answers the second.

As the promos have shown, Higgins is late to join Magnum for a client meeting — and, also, late, as she stresses after trying to be vague. “It’s probably a false alarm, but over-the-counter pregnancy tests just aren’t reliable, so I’m going to pop by my physician’s to get a blood test,” she explains. Magnum stumbles over his answer — “That’s great, great that you’re getting tested, not great that you’re not pregnant not that being pregnant wouldn’t be great.” — and fortunately for him, the case interrupts. (Paul Blackthorne plays a hitman who refused to kill a 12-year-old girl and instead protects her.)

The possible pregnancy keeps coming up throughout the investigation, with Magnum checking how she’s feeling: “In general, do you feel more pregnant, less pregnant than you did this morning?” Higgins remarks that she feels “the exact same amount of pregnant as I did earlier,” before revealing she thinks the test results are in. She missed a call from her doctor and didn’t have time to call her back due to the case. After all, “if I am not pregnant now, I’ll still be not pregnant tomorrow,” she points out. But off that logic, he argues, “if you are pregnant now, you will be more pregnant tomorrow.” Though his tone — “notes of excitement and worry” — begins the conversation of what that could mean for them, that’s as far as they get before, again, they must focus on work.

They briefly pick that back up, addressing the risks of their job and how having a baby would change things, and it’s then that Magnum says it doesn’t scare him … which Higgins doesn’t believe.

At the end of the episode, Higgins tells Magnum she’s not pregnant and comments on his “Oh” response. “I just kind of thought you’d be a bit more relieved,” she admits. “Yeah, there’s definitely some relief,” he agrees, but if she had been pregnant, “I think I would’ve been intimidated but also really happy.” He’s also happy she’s not pregnant, which she doesn’t get.

“It makes perfect sense,” he insists. “Look, whatever way this would’ve turned out, it would’ve been the right way because I love you.” Upon realizing what he said, Magnum tries to assure her she doesn’t have to say it back, but she does. “I love you, too, and I think I have for a really long time,” Higgins tells him. “It’s not who loves who more,” he protests, which is good, “because you wouldn’t stand a chance,” according to Higgins.

Magnum P.I., Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC