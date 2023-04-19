You Have a Million Reasons to Follow Us Subscribe to our A Million Little Things Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 11 “Ironic.”]

A Million Little Things, in one of its last episodes, celebrates love with a wedding that leads to a reunion. But “Ironic” also leaves off on a note that worries us that the series could end just like it started: with a funeral.

Everything stems from Katherine (Grace Park) and Greta’s (Cameron Esposito) wedding, which doesn’t exactly go off without a hitch, thanks to bad weather. They get married, with Greta wearing Katherine’s father’s wedding tuxedo after a mishap (and they have to go from a ceremony on a boat to a redecorated nautical-themed bar). In other happier news (if you’re a fan of the couple), Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) reunite, thanks to a push from Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) and Maggie (Allison Miller).

But it’s while Gary’s getting on Eddie’s case about Delilah, things take a turn, and he coughs up blood. Eddie wants to take him to the hospital, but Gary refuses and instead gives a toast that he does struggle to get through.

“And then you met Eddie, and that was what we will affectionally call a detour. But seriously, Katherine, you are such an incredible friend to all of us, and the truth is, you haven’t always gotten as much back from us as you’ve given, which is why I think I speak for everyone when I say we are so thrilled you found Greta,” Gary says. “This is probably an understatement, but our friend group has been through a lot, especially these last few years, and we’re often reminded of just how short life can be.”

It’s at that point he pauses and repeats that last bit before continuing, “as someone who found my soulmate later in life, I just gotta say watching you two make every moment count is so beautiful and inspiring and at the end of the day, we gotta remember what’s most important, and that is that we love each other, right? I know I don’t say it enough, but I love you guys.”

Earlier in the episode, Gary tells Maggie, “You don’t have to raise our kid by yourself,” but given how the episode ends, is that foreshadowing her having to do just that? In the last scene, in the car on the way home from the wedding, he says, “The truth is Javi’s very lucky to have his mom take the lead.” And that’s when, after she calls him out on acting weird and sappy all night, he tells her about the blood, and they have to go to the hospital.

After that, we must admit we’re very worried about Gary and the series possibly ending with his funeral. And the loglines for the remaining two episodes don’t alleviate those concerns. In “Tough Stuff,” airing April 26, “Gary and Maggie make a difficult decision,” then in the series finale, “One Big Thing,” on May 3, “a tight-knit circle of friends is reminded that friendship is a million little things.”

The final season premiere ended with Gary getting as good news as he could about his cancer, and at the time, creator DJ Nash told TV Insider regarding his journey, “This season is about the guy in the group who really helped everyone pick up the pieces after Jon [Ron Livingston] died needing the group to be there for him, and we will see them do that in such a beautiful way.”

Nash has also said that the series ends “unbelievably optimistically” and with “a celebration of friendship.” But unfortunately, that doesn’t rule out the friend group having to say goodbye (permanently) to one of its own. We have to say: This is one time we’re hoping we’re wrong.

A Million Little Things, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC