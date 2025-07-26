20 Best ‘Supernatural’ Episodes Ever, Ranked
Over the course of 15 seasons and 327 episodes, Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) saved people, hunted things (the family business), saved the world more than a few times, didn’t always succeed in saving each other, lost countless loved ones along the way, and stepped out of the box for several could-only-happen-on-Supernatural installments.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the WB-turned-CW series that is just as beloved now — maybe even more so, with fans still streaming hours of it and attending conventions around the world — as it was when it first premiered on September 13, 2005. In honor of that, we’ve ranked our 20 favorite episodes of the series below.
