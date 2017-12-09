Best Lines of the Week: (Dec. 1-7): ‘Marlo Would Come to the Opening of an Envelope’

TV Insider Staff
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - best lines
Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore: “I’m not surprised to see Marlo. Marlo would come to the opening of an envelope.”
– Best burn of the week? Kenya is keeping it real about Marlo Hampton.

TANIYA NAYAK - the great christmas light fight, best lines
The Great Christmas Light Fight

Taniya: “I’m sitting here like, ‘Am I having a stroke? What’s wrong with my mouth?’”
– Not exactly the words you want to hear when you’re struggling to get through the jelly donut challenge in a celebration of Hanukkah.

The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special, best lines
The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special

Carol: “Do I believe in petting on the first date? It depends on how old the dog is.”
– Carol Burnett starts off her anniversary comedy special with a question from Tom Selleck, one member of the star-studded audience.

Aimee hall, best lines
Floribama Shore

Aimee Hall: “I dread work every day. I’m biting my tongue until I can become a trophy wife because that is my dream job.”
– Hey, do whatever you have to do to achieve your goals Aimee.

Christmas Cookie Challenge, best lines
Christmas Cookie Challenge

Ree Drummond: ”I always imagine that heaven smells like citrus, so if you put orange in anything I’m going to love it.”
– Despite a mishap with her royal icing, Anastasia’s cookie recipe inspired by her grandmother was a hit with the judges.

Ghosted, best lines
Ghosted

Max: “I got us cheeseburgers.”
Leroy: “It’s 6:30AM.”
– Sometimes when you work early in the morning you just have to take advantage of strange fast food deals, something that Max (Adam Scott) comes to regret when Leroy (Craig Robinson) decides to prank him.

THE LAST MAN ON EARTH - Mel Rodriguez , best lines
The Last Man on Earth

Todd: ”Explosives are not appropriate for minors. They’re for adults and for miners. Coal miners. It’s a different minors.”
– Sometimes explaining things to children is hard but Todd did his best (Mel Rodriguez)

Will & Grace, best lines
Will & Grace

Will: “ Can you imagine how great Christmas was back then? You know, horse-drawn carriage rides and carols sung by candlelight. You’d walk down the street and say, ‘Merry Christmas, sir,’ and he’d say, ‘Same to you. I like the shape of your mustache.’ And I’d say, ‘I like yours, too.'”
Jack: “Wow, you didn’t even have gay hame 100 years ago”
– Reflecting on how the holiday season has changed throughout history, Jack (Sean Hayes) reminds Will (Eric McCormick) some things always stay the same.

SMILF, best lines
SMILF

Eliza: “Bridge, I have to finish getting ready.”
Bridget: “Well, you’re wearing like four outfits. Why not just pick one of those?”
– Totally agree with Bridgette (Frankie Shaw) I mean seriously though Eliza (Raven Goodwin) getting ready should not be taking you this long.

