Best Lines of the Week: (Dec. 1-7): ‘Marlo Would Come to the Opening of an Envelope’

Chris Haston/NBC

Will & Grace

Will: “ Can you imagine how great Christmas was back then? You know, horse-drawn carriage rides and carols sung by candlelight. You’d walk down the street and say, ‘Merry Christmas, sir,’ and he’d say, ‘Same to you. I like the shape of your mustache.’ And I’d say, ‘I like yours, too.'”

Jack: “Wow, you didn’t even have gay hame 100 years ago”

– Reflecting on how the holiday season has changed throughout history, Jack (Sean Hayes) reminds Will (Eric McCormick) some things always stay the same.