‘Last Man on Earth’: Tandy and Todd Role-Play Parental Discipline (VIDEO)

THE LAST MAN ON EARTH: L-R: Will Forte and Mel Rodriguez in the "Not Appropriate for Miners" episode.

With two new babies and young Jasper (Keith Williams) around, the men of The Last Man on Earth are trying to figure out the best parental road to embark on.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday’s new episode, Todd (Mel Rodriguez) laments that Jasper isn’t listening to him. “Yesterday, I told him he was grounded, and he just kind of ignored me,” Todd tells Tandy (Will Forte). “I buckled like a pilgrims’ hat.”

“As someone who has been in the dad game for over 100 hours, I can tell you that being a parent is rock hard,” Tandy acknowledges. “But if you’d like, I can give you some pointeroos.”

And, well, that goes about as smooth as you’d expect. Check out a preview of the episode below:

The Last Man on Earth, Sundays, 9:30/8:30c, Fox