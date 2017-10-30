‘Floribama Shore’ Takes MTV Back to the Beach

Cabs are here again! Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano has teamed up with MTV once again to bring back gym, tan, and laundry in a new reality-party series, Floribama Shore.

The eight-episode first season is set to air in late November and will follow eight young adults as they live together, party, fight, and get their romance on while sharing a house in the hottest section of beach between Florida and Alabama: Panama City Beach.

“This coming of age story captures the very real thrill and angst of being young and trying to figure out the future with a group of people you’ll come to call family,” according to a release from the network.

The Floribama Shore cast includes:

Jeremiah Buoni: 22, Amelia Island, FL

Codi Butts: 25, Westminster, SC

Kortni Gilson: 21, Panama City Beach, FL

Aimee Hall: 24, Perdido, AL

Kirk Medas: 25, Atlanta, GA

Nilsa Prowant: 23, Panama City Beach, FL

Candace Rice: 24, Memphis, TN

Gus Smyrnios: 22, Tallahassee, FL

Watch the trailer below:

Floribama Shore, Series Premiere, Nov. 27, 10/9c, MTV