How to Follow Michelle’s Bachelorette Contestants on Instagram

Paige Strout
Comments
'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, How to Follow on Instagram, Casey Woods, Olumide Onajide, Chris Sutton
Casey Woods/Instagram; Olumide Onajide/Instagram; Chris Sutton/Instagram

Coming in second on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, Michelle Young will get her second chance at finding love in The Bachelorette Season 18. ABC has announced the official lineup of contestants joining the new season, and Bachelor Nation fans won’t have to wait much longer to see who captures Michelle’s heart.

The 30 men introduced in the premiere on October 19 come from across the U.S., Canada, and the Dominican Republic. It is even rumored that one of Michelle’s contestants is the top candidate to be the next Bachelor (don’t click if you’re avoiding spoilers)!

'The Flash,' 'The Bachelorette' & More TV Favorites Airing Tuesdays This FallSee Also

'The Flash,' 'The Bachelorette' & More TV Favorites Airing Tuesdays This Fall

Plus, 'Riverdale' and more shows returning to the lineup.

Before we meet the suitors onscreen, scroll down to learn how to follow Michelle’s contestants on Instagram!

The Bachelorette, Season 18 Premiere, Tuesday, October 19, 8/7c, ABC

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Alec Thompson
Alec Thompson/Instagram

Alec Thompson

Find Alec on Instagram at @alec_barrett_thompson.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Brandon Jones
Brandon Jones/Instagram

Brandon Jones

Find Brandon on Instagram at @bmacjones.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Brandon Kieffer
Brandon Kieffer/Instagram

Brandon Kieffer

Find Brandon on Instagram at @brandon.kieffer.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Bryan Witzmann
Bryan Witzmann/Instagram

Bryan Witzmann

Find Bryan on Instagram at @witz76.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Casey Woods
Casey Woods/Instagram

Casey Woods

Find Casey on Instagram at @caseydillamusic.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Chris Gallant
Chris Gallant/Instagram

Chris Gallant

Find Chris on Instagram at @thechrisgallant.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Chris Sutton
Chris Sutton/Instagram

Chris Sutton

Find Chris on Instagram at @chris_sutton1.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Clayton Echard
Clayton Echard/Instagram

Clayton Echard

Find Clayton on Instagram at @claytonechard.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Daniel Tully
Daniel Tully/Instagram

Daniel Tully

Find Daniel on Instagram at @danieltully7.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Edward Naranjo
Edward Naranjo/Instagram

Edward Naranjo

Find Edward on Instagram at @naranjoedward.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Garrett Aida
Garrett Aida/Instagram

Garrett Aida

Follow Garrett on Instagram at @garrettaida.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Jack Russell
Jack Russell/Instagram

Jack Russell

Follow Jack on Instagram at @jackrussellnottheterrier.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Jamie Skaar
Jamie Skaar/Instagram

Jamie Skaar

Follow Jamie on Instagram at @jamieskaar24.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Joe Coleman
ABC/Joe Coleman

Joe Coleman

Follow Joe on Instagram at @jcol3.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, JoMarri Gable
JoMarri Gable/Instagram

JoMarri Gable

Follow JoMarri on Instagram at @jomarrigable.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Leroy Arthur
Leroy Arthur/Instagram

Leroy Arthur

Follow Leroy on Instagram at @leroyandretti.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, LT Murray IV
LT Murray IV/Instagram

LT Murray IV

Follow LT on Instagram at @ltmurrayiv.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Martin Gelbspan
Martin Gelbspan/Instagram

Martin Gelbspan

Follow Martin on Instagram at @gelbspan.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Mollique Johnson
Mollique Johnson/Instagram

Mollique Johnson

Follow Mollique on Instagram at @molliquejohnson.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Nayte Olukoya
Nayte Olukoya/Instagram

Nayte Olukoya

Follow Nayte on Instagram at @kingbabatunde.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Olumide Onajide
Olumide Onajide/Instagram

Olumide Onajide

Follow Olumide on Instagram at @kingolu30.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Pardeep Singh
Pardeep Singh/Instagram

Pardeep Singh

Follow Pardeep on Instagram at @pardeepinbrooklyn.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Peter Izzo
Peter Izzo/Instagram

Peter Izzo

Follow Peter on Instagram at @peter___izzo.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, PJ Henderson
PJ Henderson/Instagram

PJ Henderson

Follow PJ on Instagram at @th3_may0r.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Rick Leach
Rick Leach/Instagram

Rick Leach

Follow Rick on Instagram at @rickleachjr.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Rodney Mathews
Rodney Mathews/Instagram

Rodney Mathews

Follow Rodney on Instagram at @rodneymathews02.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Romeo Alexander
Romeo Alexander/Instagram

Romeo Alexander

Follow Romeo on Instagram at @doctor_romeo.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Ryan Fox
Ryan Fox/Instagram

Ryan Fox

Follow Ryan on Instagram at @ryanmichaelfox.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Spencer Williams
Spencer Williams/Instagram

Spencer Williams

Follow Spencer on Instagram at @trill_swill.

'The Bachelorette,' Season 18 Contestants, Will Urena
Will Urena/Instagram

Will Urena

Follow Will on Instagram at @illmaticwill.

The Bachelorette - ABC

The Bachelorette where to stream

The Bachelorette

Michelle Young