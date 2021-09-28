‘The Flash,’ ‘The Bachelorette’ & More TV Favorites Airing Tuesdays This Fall

Gearing up for Tuesdays this fall? The TV lineup has something for everyone with titles like Queen Sugar, The Flash, The Bachelorette, and more returning. Below, we’re rounding up a few of the highly-anticipated titles.

Queen Sugar (Returned Sept. 7, 8/7c, OWN)

Louisiana’s Bordelon family face life’s struggles together, which will be as necessary as ever in the drama’s sixth season. Stressed about his growing family with wife Darla (Bianca Lawson), Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) crosses moral (and legal) lines. “He wants to do whatever he can to provide for his unborn baby,” says producing director Lisa France. His outspoken sister, investigative journalist Nova (Rutina Wesley), “experiences some strong reactions to those she’s trying to expose,” France adds. At least impassioned sibling Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) is in a good place as she (secretly) romances her reformed ex-husband, Davis (Timon Kyle Durrett).

The Bachelorette (Oct. 19, 8/7c, ABC)

After a bonkers summer in Paradise, it’s time for singleton Michelle Young to start looking for love. The Minneapolis schoolteacher and former Division 1 basketball player made it all the way to the finale of Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Alas, he sent her home right before the final rose, but now, broken heart mended, she has a stockpile of her own long-stems to hand out. And she’s rarin’ to go, saying, “You can set down all these outside distractions and really dive in.” Her pool: 35 potential husbands. Franchise vets Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe team again as cohosts.

The Flash (Nov. 16, 8/7c, The CW)

Ahead of January’s Season 8 launch, the super drama zips in for the five-part “Armageddon.” The Flash (Grant Gustin) confronts a major alien threat with an Arrowverse assist from Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara), The Atom (Brandon Routh), Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), and Black Lightning (Cress Williams). But even with such a heroic ensemble, exec producer Eric Wallace vows that Gustin’s Barry Allen and wife Iris (Candice Patton) “take front and center — in the wildest way imaginable.”

Riverdale (Nov. 16, 9/8c, The CW)

An event of biblical proportions is headed for the inseparable Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) in Season 6. “Riverdale will find itself on the battleground between Ultimate Good and Ultimate Evil,” teases showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, adding that long-running relationships may be torn apart by “characters aligning on opposing sides.” And even if the splits drive fans crazy, Aguirre-Sacasa promises the chaos ahead gives the drama “a more mythic, epic and romantic feel” than ever.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.