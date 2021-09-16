Is This Contestant From Michelle’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season the Next ‘Bachelor’?

Yet another rumor about the identity of the next Bachelor Season 26 star is swirling around the internet. But this time, it’s a member of Bachelor Nation viewers haven’t met yet! The ABC franchise’s latest leading man is rumored to be Clayton Echard of Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

The former Seattle Seahawks tight end was spotted with a camera crew by E! News in what appeared to be a promo shoot for the upcoming season. Multiple sources have also confirmed to Variety that Echard is ABC’s top pick for the gig, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

Fans will be introduced to Echard as one of Michelle Young’s many suitors looking to win her heart in The Bachelorette Season 18 premiere on October 19. If these rumors about Echard are true, it’s clear he won’t be Michelle’s final pick (and maybe fiancé), but he may have a dramatic exit that sets up his role as Bachelor.

The 28-year-old describes himself as a “former freestyle rapper and washed-up athlete now trying his luck in orthopedic sales,” according to his Instagram bio. After playing college football at the University of Missouri, he signed a free-agent contract with the Seahawks, making it past the first round of preseason cuts before being let go.

This latest Bachelor rumor comes after several other contestants were speculated to be taking on the role, including Katie Thurston‘s Bachelorette Season 17 fan-favorites Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, and Michael Allio, as well recent Bachelor in Paradise standouts like Joe Amabile.

Until any official casting news from ABC, fans will have to wait to find out which lucky guy will get a second chance at love on Season 26 of The Bachelor.

