‘Archer’ Returns: 14 Big Names Who Have Guest Starred So Far

Archer’s last missions are about to commence, as the animated FXX comedy returns for its 14th and final season on August 30.

In the new episodes, Sterling Archer (H. John Benjamin) is still navigating the spy world, but this time, Lana (Aisha Tyler) is the head of The Agency. “Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry,” FXX teases in a briefing about the storyline to come.

Season 14 also boasts the voices of Judy Greer (Cheryl Tunt), Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis), Amber Nash(Pam Poovey), Lucky Yates (Algernop Krieger), Adam Reed (Ray Gillette), and Natalie Dew (Zara Khan). And with any luck, we’ll get reprise performances from the guest stars shown below!

In honor of Season 14, here are 14 famous folks who voiced Archer characters so far.

Archer, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, August 30, 10/9c, FXX (Next-Day Streaming, Hulu)