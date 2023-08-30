‘Archer’ Returns: 14 Big Names Who Have Guest Starred So Far

Dan Clarendon
Lauren Cohan, Bowen Yang, Harvey Guillén
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Viacom, Emma McIntyre/Getty Image

Archer

Archer’s last missions are about to commence, as the animated FXX comedy returns for its 14th and final season on August 30.

In the new episodes, Sterling Archer (H. John Benjamin) is still navigating the spy world, but this time, Lana (Aisha Tyler) is the head of The Agency. “Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry,” FXX teases in a briefing about the storyline to come.

Season 14 also boasts the voices of Judy Greer (Cheryl Tunt), Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis), Amber Nash(Pam Poovey), Lucky Yates (Algernop Krieger), Adam Reed (Ray Gillette), and Natalie Dew (Zara Khan). And with any luck, we’ll get reprise performances from the guest stars shown below!

In honor of Season 14, here are 14 famous folks who voiced Archer characters so far.

Archer, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, August 30, 10/9c, FXX (Next-Day Streaming, Hulu)

Pamela Adlon
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Pamela Adlon

The Better Things co-creator and star, a prolific voice actor in the animated TV world, has played Sandra, a United Nations liaison, in four episodes of Archer so far.

Nicole Byer
Erik Voake/Getty Images for Netflix

Nicole Byer

One might say this comedian and Nailed It! host nailed it as Gabrielle, Archer’s double-Ph.D. girlfriend, in the Season 11 episode “The Double Date.”

Lauren Cohan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauren Cohan

This star of The Walking Dead and spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City recurred in Season 5 as Juliana Calderon, the adulterous first lady of San Marcos.

Bryan Cranston
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Bryan Cranston

The Breaking Bad actor voiced Commander Tony Drake, an International Space Station astronaut, in Archer’s two-part Season 3 finale.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Curtis, one of the Oscar-winning stars of Everything Everywhere All At Once, played the art thief Peregrine in two episodes of Season 11.

Harvey Guillén
Emma McIntyre/Getty Image

Harvey Guillén

This What We Do in the Shadows breakout voiced Alton, a Cloudbeam Marketing employee who helps The Agency, in three episodes of Season 12.

Jon Hamm
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Midway though his Mad Men run, Hamm voiced underwater lab captain Hank Murphy (a nod to a Sealab 2021 character) across Season 4’s two-part finale.

Keegan-Michael Key
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Netflix

Keegan-Michael Key

One half of the Key & Peele duo has voiced two Archer characters: a detective nicknamed Rim Shot in Season 7 and a bassist named Floyd in Season 8.

Kumail Nanjiani
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani

This Silicon Valley alum guest starred in Season 6’s “Sitting,” playing Farooq Ashkani, an improv actor posing as a Pakistani spy who holds Archer at gunpoint.

Timothy Olyphant
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Timothy Olyphant

Olyphant, star of Justified and Justified: City Primeval, voiced Lucas Troy, Archer’s onetime BFF, in the Season 4 episode “The Wind Cries Mary.”

CCH Pounder
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

CCH Pounder

This actor of NCIS: New Orleans and Full Circle fame played Claudette Kane, Lana’s professor mother, in Season 6’s “The Kanes.”

Christian Slater
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Christian Slater

Slater, known for his recent work on Mr. Robot and Dr. Death, has voiced a CIA agent — also named Slater — in a dozen Archer episodes since 2014.

Kenan Thompson
David Livingston/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson

Saturday Night Live’s longest-serving cast member voiced The Broker, a criminal negotiator, in the Season 13 episode “Saturday.”

Bowen Yang
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Viacom

Bowen Yang

Yang, one of Thompson’s SNL costars, lent his voice to black market arms dealer Win Li, whom the team have to smuggle back to the U.S., in Season 11’s “Bloodsploosh.”

Archer

