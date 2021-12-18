‘NCIS’: Your Guide to Gibbs’ Rules

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Gibbs Forever Special Collector’s Edition, available for order online now at NCISMag.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide.

If you’re going to be on Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) team on NCIS, live by these.

Rule #1: Never let suspects sit together.

Other Rule #1: Never screw over your partner.

Rule #2: Always wear gloves at a crime scene.

Rule #3: Never believe what you are told. Double-check.

Other Rule #3: Never be unreachable.

Rule #4: Best way to keep a secret: Keep it to yourself. Second best: Tell one other person—if you must. There is no third best.

Rule #5: You don’t waste good.

Rule #6: Never say you’re sorry.

Rule #7: Always be specific when you lie.

Rule #8: Never take anything for granted.

Rule #9: Never go anywhere without a knife.

Rule #10: Never get involved personally on a case.

Rule #11: When the job is done, walk away.

Rule #12: Never date a coworker.

Rule #13: Never involve lawyers.

Rule #14: Bend the line, don’t break it.

Rule #15: Always work as a team.

Rule #16: If someone thinks he has the upper hand, break it.

Rule #18: It’s better to seek forgiveness than ask permission.

Rule #20: Always look under.

Rule #22: Never, ever bother Gibbs in interrogation.

Rule #23: Never mess with a Marine’s coffee if you want to live.

Rule #27: Two ways to follow someone. First way, they never notice you. Second way, they only notice you.

Rule #28: When you need help, ask.

Rule #35: Always watch the watchers.

Rule #36: If it feels like you’re being played, you probably are.

Rule #38: Your case, you’re lead.

Rule #39: There is no such thing as a coincidence.

Rule #40: If it seems like someone’s out to get you, they are.

Rule #42: Never accept an apology from somebody who just sucker punched you.

Rule #44: First things first, hide the women and children.

Rule #45: Left a mess I gotta clean up.

Rule #51: Sometimes you’re wrong.

Rule #62: Always give people space when they get off an elevator.

Rule #69: Never trust a woman who doesn’t trust her man.

Rule #91: When you decide to walk away, never look back.

