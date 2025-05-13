On Monday (May 12) night, Amazon Prime Video presented its array of new and returning series to advertisers for its 2025 Upfronts presentation and brought the stars out to shine for the showcase as well.

Among the celebrities to take the stage for the event, which took place at New York’s Beacon Theatre, were Steve Aoki, Elizabeth Banks, Dave Bautista, John Cena, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Walton Goggins, Blake Griffin, Udonis Haslem, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce, Chandler Kinney, Lizzo, Zac Looker, Lexi Minetree, Jason Momoa, Jacob Moskovitz, Aaron Moten, Candace Parker, Gabrielle Policano, Ella Purnell, Taylor Rooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Octavia Spencer, Charissa Thompson, and Andrew Whitworth.

During the Upfronts presentation, the streamer delivered key updates for an American Gladiators reboot, a new Barbershop spinoff series, an early renewal for Fallout Season 3, a first look at Spider-Noir with Nicolas Cage, and the Creed spinoff series Delphi, among other news.

Take a look at photos from the event below.