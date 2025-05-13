Amazon Brings Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kelce Brothers, Michael B. Jordan & More to the Stage for Upfronts (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
On Monday (May 12) night, Amazon Prime Video presented its array of new and returning series to advertisers for its 2025 Upfronts presentation and brought the stars out to shine for the showcase as well.

Among the celebrities to take the stage for the event, which took place at New York’s Beacon Theatre, were Steve Aoki, Elizabeth Banks, Dave Bautista, John Cena, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Walton Goggins, Blake Griffin, Udonis Haslem, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce, Chandler Kinney, Lizzo, Zac Looker, Lexi Minetree, Jason Momoa, Jacob Moskovitz, Aaron Moten, Candace Parker, Gabrielle Policano, Ella Purnell, Taylor Rooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Octavia Spencer, Charissa Thompson, and Andrew Whitworth.

During the Upfronts presentation, the streamer delivered key updates for an American Gladiators reboot, a new Barbershop spinoff series, an early renewal for Fallout Season 3, a first look at Spider-Noir with Nicolas Cage, and the Creed spinoff series Delphi, among other news.

Take a look at photos from the event below.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12:(L-R) Jacob Moskovitz, Lauren Neustadter, Gabrielle Policano, Lexi Minetree, Zac Looker and Chandler Kinney attend Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Amazon

The cast of Elle

Jacob Moskovitz, Lauren Neustadter, Gabrielle Policano, Lexi Minetree, Zac Looker, and Chandler Kinney

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten attend Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Amazon

The cast of Fallout

Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, and Aaron Moten

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce attend Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Amazon

The Kelce Brothers

Jason and Travis Kelce promoted New Heights

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce onstage during Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Amazon

Jason and Travis Kelce

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce onstage during Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Amazon)
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Amazon

The Kelce Brothers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Jason Kelce, Jen Sargent and Travis Kelce attend Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Amazon

Jason Kelce, Jen Sargent, and Travis Kelce

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa onstage during Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Amazon

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Jason Momoa attends Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Steven Vlasic / Getty Images for Amazon

Jason Momoa

Momoa arrived in style on a motorcycle

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa attend Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Amazon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Jason Momoa attends Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Andrew Whitworth, Lizzo, Candace Parker, Taylor Rooks, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Charissa Thompson, Udonis Haslem and Blake Griffin attend Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon

Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Andrew Whitworth, Lizzo, Candace Parker, Taylor Rooks, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Charissa Thompson, Udonis Haslem, and Blake Griffin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Jason Momoa, Lizzo and Dave Bautista attend Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Amazon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Elizabeth Banks attends Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Amazon

Elizabeth Banks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Blake Griffin, Taylor Rooks, Candace Parker and Udonis Haslem attend Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon

Blake Griffin, Taylor Rooks, Candace Parker, and Udonis Haslem

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Michael B. Jordan speaks onstage at Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Amazon

Michael B. Jordan

Jordan promoted the new Creed series Delphi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: John Cena speaks onstage during attends Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Steven Vlasic / Getty Images for Amazon

John Cena

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis onstage during Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Steven Vlasic / Getty Images for Amazon

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis

It was a True Lies reunion!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger attend Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Amazon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger attend Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Amazon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) Ryan Fitzpatrick, Charissa Thompson and Andrew Whitworth attend Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Charissa Thompson, and Andrew Whitworth




