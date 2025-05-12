‘American Gladiators’ Reboot Coming, Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin to Host

Get ready to see more hardbodies in extreme action as American Gladiators is returning with a new iteration hosted for Prime Video by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

On Monday (May 12), Amazon partner MGM Alternative announced that the alum of The Real World, The Challenge, and The WWE will emcee the U.S. reboot of the reality competition series.

The original American Gladiators series ran from 1989 to 1996 and featured amateur athletes competing against the recurring cast of “gladiators” who were on hand to stop them from completing the obstacle course and challenges they had to achieve to win cold hard cash. The revival of the U.S. version follows the BBC’s successful revival of the British version in 2024.

In a press release announcing the news, Prime Video revealed that the new version of the series will feature a “new take” on the early ’90s favorite and an “All Star cast of Gladiators for the modern era.”

The streamer also revealed some of the original elements of American Gladiators that will be revived for the new generation, including “Gauntlet,” “Hang Tough,” and “The Eliminator.”

The roster of new gladiators will consists of professional bodybuilders, former Division 1 athletes, pro-crossfit champions, and professional fitness trainers from around the world.

For those who want to revisit the original series before the new one comes through, you’re in luck. The streamer also recently launched an American Gladiators FAST channel on Prime Video FAST.

Meanwhile, fans can also sign up to attend the Gladiators Live Tour hosted by Live Nation, which runs from November 1 through December 21, 2025, and features gladiator fan favorites.

Of the news, Barry Poznick, manager of MGM Alternative, said, “We’re excited to officially welcome WWE Superstar Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin to the American Gladiators family. He’s the perfect host for the new era of the iconic franchise. The U.S. reboot, combined with our epic success in the U.K., our Live Nation Tour, and the launch of our 24/7 Gladiators FAST Channel, this isn’t just a comeback, it’s a cultural revival. Fans, old and new, are going to love this evolution in sports entertainment.”

No word yet on when the new American Gladiators edition will arrive to screens.