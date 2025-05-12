‘Fallout’ Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Debut

Once again, Fallout is getting an early green light from Amazon Prime Video. This time, the streamer has renewed the sci-fi action series for Season 3, long before the second season has a chance to debut!

On Monday (May 12), Amazon announced that the video game adaptation has been renewed for Season 3, months before Season 2’s expected December 2025 premiere.

Fallout, which is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, all three of whom appeared onstage at New York’s Beacon Theater to promote the upcoming second season.

Season 2’s description tells us, “The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season 1’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.”

In a statement, Nolan and Joy said of the news, “The holidays came a little early this year. We are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout. On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and Graham [Wagner], and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together.”

Robertson-Dworet and Wagner added, “We’re so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team, our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon.”

The official description for Fallout reads, “Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle enizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

In addition to Purnell, Moten, and Goggins, the series also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, and Frances Turner.

Fallout, Season 2 Premiere, December 2025, Amazon