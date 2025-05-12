‘Delphi’: Everything to Know About the ‘Creed’ TV Series

Get ready to get back into the ring with Michael B. Jordan‘s Adonis Creed.

Amazon Prime Video announced on Monday (May 12) that the streamer has ordered to series Delphi, a television show based in the world of the Creed films. So what is there to know so far?

Who will star in Delphi?

A cast has not yet been revealed, but Jordan will executive produce the show with Liz Raposo through their company Outlier Society. Also involved is Winkler Films’ Irwin Winkler, David Winkler, and Charles Winkler.

Meanwhile, Marco Ramirez will serve as showrunner for the Delphi series.

What is Delphi about?

The series is described as the first live-action series extension of the Creed universe and focuses on the young boxers training at the title gym.

When will Delphi premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been announced for Delphi, but we do know it will arrive on Prime Video for subscribers worldwide.

What else is in the Creed universe?

Creed is itself a spinoff of the Rocky movie franchise (which included Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, Rocky Balboa, and the Creed trilogy). The first Creed movie was released in 2015 and centered on Adonis a.k.a. “Donnie” Johnson, the son of Apollo Creed, as he was trained by Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to step into his father’s shoes as a prize fighter. Creed II, released in 2018, continued the family tradition narrative as Creed faced off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who’d been responsible for his father’s death in the ring three decades earlier. Then, Creed III found Adonis retired from the ring until his childhood rival Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) came along with ambitions of resuming his own boxing career, with Donnie’s help.

It is unclear at this time where the Delphi series will fit into the timeline of the Rocky and Creed movies.

Delphi, TBD, Amazon Prime Video