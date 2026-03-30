What To Know An internet rumor claims that Hannah Harper is leaving American Idol after signing a record deal.

Hannah addressed the rumor head-on in an Instagram post.

The mom of three went viral for her American Idol audition and has been a Season 24 frontrunner ever since.

Hannah Harper is a frontrunner in Season 24 of American Idol, and she’s already learning what comes with life in the spotlight. Part of that is being the subject of wild internet rumors, and one about Hannah has been making the rounds in recent weeks.

The rumor claims that Hannah will be leaving the show after getting offered a deal with Dolly Parton‘s record label, Butterfly Records. It first surfaced after she was announced as one of the artists who made the Top 20 in Season 24, and Hannah took to Instagram to respond to the speculation.

“This @americanidol TOP 20 did NOT sign a contract and leave the competition.😂,” she wrote. “The amount of AI and false information floating around right now is honestly mind blowing! Meanwhile I’m over here just smiling, dancing around, and acting like I know what’s going on at @disneyaulani when the truth is I have absolutely no clue.”

She concluded her message by adding, “We’re just gonna keep trusting the Lord and riding this wild wave together.”

Live Shows for American Idol begin on March 30, and viewers will find out if Hannah made the Top 14 after America’s first vote of the season. Considering her Top 20 performance has the most views of all the contestants’ on YouTube and Facebook, it’s likely safe to say that she’s going to be moving forward in the competition.

So far, the decisions in this season of American Idol have been in the hands of judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood, but viewers got to vote for their favorites for the first time during the Top 20.

Hannah has been a standout since her audition, during which she sang an original song called “String Cheese,” which she wrote while dealing with postpartum depression after the birth of her third child. The video of her audition went viral and solidified her as a frontrunner in the competition.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC