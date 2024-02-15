The CW New Season Premieres Include ‘All American’ & ‘Walker’ But No ‘Superman & Lois’

The CW‘s spring lineup brings back favorites including All American and introduces new shows such as Sight Unseen. However, most noticeably, a release date for Superman & Lois was not unveiled alongside the network’s other series.

All American, starring Daniel Ezra, returns on April 1st at 8:00-9:00 pm ET/PT for a sixth season, followed by a sneak peek of Lovers and Liars (previously F-Girl Island) at 9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT, moving to its regular slot on April 11th. Walker, starring TV Insider favorite Jared Padalecki, premieres its fourth season on April 3rd at 8:00-9:00 pm ET/PT, with the supernatural detective series Sight Unseen, starring Dolly Lewis, debuting right after at 9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT.

Patti Stranger: The Matchmaker debuts April 11th at 8:00-9:00 pm ET/PT, while 100 Days to Indy returns April 26th at 9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT. Tuesdays feature Police 24/7 at 8:00-9:00 pm ET/PT, followed by Hostage Rescue at 9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT starting April 30th.

It was previously announced Superman & Lois would be approaching its fourth and final season at The CW, leaving many to speculate what’s going on behind the doors of the now Nexstar-0wned network.

See below for the full schedule.

Monday, April 1

8:00-9:00 pm All American (Season 6 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 pm Lovers and Liars (Series Premiere)

In this spinoff of FBoy Island, three men on a tropical island are joined by 24 women for a chance to fall in love and win $100,000. Half of the women are looking for love, but the other half are just there to deceive the men and win the cold, hard cash. Will the men be able to separate the lovers from the liars in order to win love AND money?

Wednesday, April 3

8:00-9:00 pm Walker (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 pm Sight Unseen (Series Premiere)

Sight Unseen follows Tess Avery (Dolly Lewis), a top homicide detective who is forced to quit the job she loves after an incident in the field nearly results in her partner, Jake Campbell (Daniel Gillies, The Vampire Diaries), being killed, leading to her ultimately being diagnosed as clinically blind. Haunted by the cases she left behind and reluctant to accept help or even her own diagnosis, Tess turns to an assistance app to connect with a professional seeing-eye guide 3,000 miles away. An unorthodox partner in Tess’ ear, Sunny Patel (Agam Darshi, Sanctuary), guides her via a micro-camera, allowing Tess to continue doing what she does best: solving cases. An agoraphobic who leaves her apartment only through the eyes of her clients, Sunny is also hiding a secret of her own – a violent event from her past she hopes to one day solve. Steering Tess through life’s obstacles and crimes – the duo challenges preconceptions about ability, trust, and where to draw the line. Inspired by one of the series co-creators’ recurring experiences with sight loss, Tess and Sunny bring a fresh perspective and unexpected thrills to the crime-solving genre.

Thursday, April 11

8:00-9:00 pm Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker (Series Premiere)

In Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, the ultimate love guru, Patti Stanger, is back and doing the things she does best: helping people find love by working with them in person and teaching them the real tools and rules to become the most eligible versions of themselves. But this time, Patti has a new partner – The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is joining her to tackle some of her most challenging clients yet. No case is off limits or too difficult for Patti and Nick to crack. Each episode will feature two clients desperate to find love, with Patti and Nick pushing them to face their fears, identify their emotional core, and, in the end, emerge ready to find the one. These are all real dates, real people, real matches…and real love!

9:00-10:00 pm Lovers and Liars (Series Premiere Encore)

Friday, April 26

8:00-9:00 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 pm 100 Days to Indy (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, April 30

8:00-9:00 pm Police 24/7 (Series Premiere)

Police 24/7 is an adrenaline-packed series that delivers raw, unfiltered access into the world of sheriff and police departments across the United States as they serve and protect at all costs. From drug busts to routine traffic stops, you never know what to expect, but these officers are ready 24/7 to keep their communities safe.

9:00-10:00 pm Hostage Rescue (Series Premiere)

Life and death hang in the balance for hostages held in captivity both in the United States and abroad. Hostage Rescue tells the real-life stories of these hostages in peril and the brave heroes who risk everything to save them.