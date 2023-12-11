Al Roker Celebrates 45th Anniversary at NBC – See Him Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Isaac Rouse
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Al Roker seen back on the set of
(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Today

Today celebrated Al Roker‘s 45th year as a part of the NBC family on Monday (December 11), expressing heartfelt sentiments.

In the video below, co-hosts Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb celebrate the long-time anchor and tease him with archive footage of him in the field talking to penguins. Today notes that Roker “has had more than 7,000 wake-ups at 3:45 am, 27 Thanksgiving Day parades, 13 Olympics, and more!”

Roker joined NBC in 1978 at WKYC in Cleveland, then moved to WNBC-TV in New York as the weeknight weathercaster in 1983, succeeding Dr. Frank Field. He filled in for Willard Scott on Today from 1990 to 1995 and became the regular weekday weatherman in early 1996 after Willard Scott‘s retirement.

Check out the footage and look at Roker throughout the years in our gallery below.

American television weatherman and writer Al Roker, New York City, 10th June 1988. (Photo by Barbara Alper/Getty Images)
(Photo by Barbara Alper/Getty Images)

1988

Roker early in his career.

Al Roker during Al Roker at Rockefeller Center at Rockefeller Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1990

Roker caught picking up food near Rockefeller Center.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: NBC weatherman Al Roker (R) broadcasts live from the back of a firetruck 10 October outside NBC studios at Rockefeller Center in New York. A five alarm fire in the early morning forced an evacuation of the television studios and offices. (Photo credit should read JON LEVY/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo credit should read JON LEVY/AFP via Getty Images)

1996

Al Roker broadcasts live from the back of a firetruck outside NBC studios at Rockefeller Center in New York after a five-alarm fire in the early morning led to the evacuation of the television studios and offices on October 10.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: (l-r) Hosts Al Roker, Katie Couric, Matt Lauer during the 1998 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank
Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

1998

Roker, Katie Couric, Matt Lauer during the 1998 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: (l-r) Hosts Al Roker, Katie Couric, Matt Lauer during the 2001 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank
Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank

2001

The trio together again three years later.

MACY'S 77TH THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Aired 11/27/2003 -- Pictured: (l-r) NBC News'/hosts Al Roker, Katie Couric, Matt Lauer at the 2003 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade-- Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank
Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

2003

Roker is looking slim!

TODAY -- Pictured: (l-r) Co-Anchor Meredith Vieira, Weather and Feature Reporter Al Roker, and News Anchor Ann Curry celebrate Meredith Vieira's one-year anniversary on NBC News'
Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC NewsWire

2007

Meredith Vieira, Al Roker, and Ann Curry mark Vieira’s one-year anniversary on  Today on September 13, 2007.

TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE --
(Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

2014

The 125th Tournament of Roses Parade.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: NBC weatherman Al Roker attends the 90th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
(Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

2016

The NBC weatherman attends the 90th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

TODAY -- Pictured: Al Roker on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

2019

Roker’s iconic purple frames enter the fray.

TODAY -- Pictured: Al Roker on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

2021

The newsman doing what he does best just one year before his health scare, which saw him take a leave of absence, resulting in him missing the Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Al Roker seen back on the set of
(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

2023

Roker doing the news on the day of his return to Today, January 6, 2023. Welcome back, sir!

Today

Al Roker

