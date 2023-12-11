Al Roker Celebrates 45th Anniversary at NBC – See Him Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Today celebrated Al Roker‘s 45th year as a part of the NBC family on Monday (December 11), expressing heartfelt sentiments.

In the video below, co-hosts Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb celebrate the long-time anchor and tease him with archive footage of him in the field talking to penguins. Today notes that Roker “has had more than 7,000 wake-ups at 3:45 am, 27 Thanksgiving Day parades, 13 Olympics, and more!”

Roker joined NBC in 1978 at WKYC in Cleveland, then moved to WNBC-TV in New York as the weeknight weathercaster in 1983, succeeding Dr. Frank Field. He filled in for Willard Scott on Today from 1990 to 1995 and became the regular weekday weatherman in early 1996 after Willard Scott‘s retirement.

Check out the footage and look at Roker throughout the years in our gallery below.