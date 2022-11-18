Al Roker Hospitalized With Blood Clots in Lungs and Leg

NBC‘s Today show weather anchor Al Roker is recovering after being hospitalized due to blood clots.

The veteran television personality, who has been absent from the long-running morning show for two weeks, provided an update on Friday (November 18) morning, revealing that he’s been receiving medical treatment for blood clots in his leg and lungs.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” Roker wrote on Instagram post alongside a photo of a bouquet of flowers. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.”

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he continued. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

On Friday morning, Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and Dylan Dreyer, who has been filling in for Roker, sent their colleague well wishes. “He’s in good spirits; we’ve all talked to him,” said Guthrie (via People), while her co-anchor, Kotb, added, “He’s in great spirits.”

“We need him back,” Daly said. “He inspires me every day because when I wake up, I see him on his treadmill. He’s walking here to work. I’m like, ‘All right, now I got to exercise.’ ”

Guthrie continued, “It’s hard to slow down Al, but he’s on the mend, and he’s on the way to recovery. I don’t know if he watches this show, but we love you, Al. We miss you.”

Roker has worked at NBC for almost 45 years and has been Today‘s main weather anchor since 1996. In 2018, The Today Plaza was officially named the “Rokerfeller Plaza” in his honor.

