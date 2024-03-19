Tony Goldwyn Wants ‘Scandal’ Costar Kerry Washington to Join ‘Law & Order’

Is Law & Order the perfect place to stage a Scandal reunion? New star Tony Goldwyn seems to think so as he invited former costar and friend Kerry Washington to join the mix during an appearance on the Today Show.

Goldwyn was on the NBC morning program on Tuesday, March 19, to promote the network’s hit procedural which he has joined for Season 23, taking over as lead following Sam Waterston’s exit. The actor plays new DA Nicholas Baxter, who hails from a political dynasty. Appointed to the position by the New York governor, Baxter’s DA role will be determined over time as he’ll have to win an election within a year or two to maintain the job.

Tony Goldwyn has a message for former Scandal costar @kerrywashington ‼️ pic.twitter.com/htlvNSC9Sk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 19, 2024

In that time, Goldwyn seems hopeful that Washington who played his love on ABC’s former Scandal might be able to drop by Law & Order.

“I don’t know, what do you say Kerry, you wanna play with us?” Goldwyn asked Washington through the camera on Today after he was asked by Al Roker and Craig Melvin if she could return to the show. Washington previously appeared in a 2001 episode of the series when she played a character named Allie Lawrence.

The beauty of the L&O world is that many actors have appeared more than once but can step into a completely new role, such as Goldwyn who played Frank, brother to Vincent D’Onofrio‘s Det. Robert Goren in the spinoff Law & Order: Criminal Intent. So, the big question is what kind of role should Washington play if she decides to reunite with her Scandal costar.

And if not Washington, could there be room for other Scandal vets like Scott Foley or Bellamy Young to step into the L&O world with Goldwyn? We’d certainly like to hope so.

For those who may have missed Scandal during its network run, the Shondaland series revolved around Washington D.C. fixer Olivia Pope (Washington) and her team of “Gladiators.” The catch? She also has a steamy relationship with the President of the United States, Fitz Grant (Goldwyn). The show ran for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018.

Let us know your thoughts. Do you want to see a Scandal reunion on Law & Order? Sound off in the comments section, below.

