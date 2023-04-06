‘A Million Little Things’: Ron Livingston Returns for New Jon & Delilah Flashbacks (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Stephanie Szostak and Ron Livingston on 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

A Million Little Things

With only a few episodes left to go until the series finale, A Million Little Things is bringing back Jon (Ron Livingston) to join Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), who has already been seen again this season, for a new flashback story — and it looks like a happy one!

In the April 12 episode, “The Salesman,” Delilah reminisces on the past as she closes a chapter, while Greta (Cameron Esposito) weighs an offer from Katherine’s (Grace Park) mother. Plus, Sophie (Lizzy Greene) and Tyrell (Adam Swain) discuss the future. It was directed by series star Christina Moses.

“We will see incredible flashbacks with [Delilah and Jon] that will explain parts of a story that we never knew about,” creator DJ Nash told TV Insider earlier this season. And, as the promo (below) shows, it’s all tied to Delilah selling their house.

A Million Little Things is only a few episodes away from its series finale, airing on May 3. “I definitely leave the door open to something. The way we leave the series would certainly allow for an opportunity to revisit, should we all find ourselves available,” Nash said. “[The] last scene … would be the message I would hope resonates for all of our fans who might be sad that the show is ending. There’s a circle of life that we all go through that is really profound and I can’t wait.” He called the final episode “a celebration of friendship.”

Scroll down for a look at that Delilah-Jon flashback, Moses directing, and more.

A Million Little Things, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC

Adam Swain and Lizzy Greene on 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

What does the future hold for Tyrell (Adam Swain) and Sophie (Lizzy Greene)?

Ron Livingston on 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

Ron Livingston returns as Jon.

Lizzy Greene, Stephanie Szostak, and Chance Hurstfield on 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

Saying goodbye to the house

Stephanie Szostak on 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and her kids

Ron Livingston and Stephanie Szostak on 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

Jon and Delilah

Stephanie Szostak and Ron Livingston on 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

Happier times for Delilah and Jon

Christina Moses behind the scenes on 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

Behind the scenes with director Christina Moses

Ron Livingston behind the scenes on 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

Behind the scenes with Ron Livingston

Christina Moses and Adam Swain behind the scenes on 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

Behind the scenes with director Christina Moses and Adam Swain

Stephane Szostak and Christina Moses behind the scenes on 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

Behind the scenes with Stephanie Szostak an director Christina Moses

A Million Little Things

Ron Livingston

Stephanie Szostak

