With only a few episodes left to go until the series finale, A Million Little Things is bringing back Jon (Ron Livingston) to join Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), who has already been seen again this season, for a new flashback story — and it looks like a happy one!

In the April 12 episode, “The Salesman,” Delilah reminisces on the past as she closes a chapter, while Greta (Cameron Esposito) weighs an offer from Katherine’s (Grace Park) mother. Plus, Sophie (Lizzy Greene) and Tyrell (Adam Swain) discuss the future. It was directed by series star Christina Moses.

“We will see incredible flashbacks with [Delilah and Jon] that will explain parts of a story that we never knew about,” creator DJ Nash told TV Insider earlier this season. And, as the promo (below) shows, it’s all tied to Delilah selling their house.

A Million Little Things is only a few episodes away from its series finale, airing on May 3. “I definitely leave the door open to something. The way we leave the series would certainly allow for an opportunity to revisit, should we all find ourselves available,” Nash said. “[The] last scene … would be the message I would hope resonates for all of our fans who might be sad that the show is ending. There’s a circle of life that we all go through that is really profound and I can’t wait.” He called the final episode “a celebration of friendship.”

A Million Little Things, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC