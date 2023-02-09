‘A Million Little Things’ Boss Teases New Flashback Story With Delilah & Jon

You Have a Million Reasons to Follow Us Subscribe to our A Million Little Things Newsletter:

The bad news: We’re now one episode closer to saying goodbye to the friend group of A Million Little Things. The good news: we’ll see some familiar faces before the end, including Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Jon (Ron Livingston).

“We will see incredible flashbacks with the two of them that will explain parts of a story that we never knew about,” creator DJ Nash tells TV Insider.

As for how much we see Delilah, “you see her quite a bit,” he continues. “I think fans who have been craving Stephanie Szostak to return to the show will be very, very happy. I know when I’m in the editing bay, and I watch, it’s amazing. She’s really good. And we forgot how much we missed her — we knew we missed her, but just the extent to which we missed her until she came back. The character of Delilah complicates this world in a wonderful way.”

However, Nash refuses to share who we’ll see her interacting with the most in the present day. Our hopes: Eddie (David Giuntoli), considering their history and she’s been away with Charlie in France since Season 4; Katherine (Grace Park), considering their history; and Gary (James Roday Rodriguez), given how much he’s been there for her kids Sophie (Lizzy Greene) and Danny (Chance Hurstfield).

All Nash would say: “I love how you’re trying to corner me on her being there present day. So I noticed that trick. Probably the opening credits?”

Szostak took a step back from the show at the beginning of Season 4 due to real-life circumstances. “She’s such an amazing mom. That’s why she needed to step away for a while because of the restrictions in travel between Canada and the United States. So ironically, the character of Delilah seemed like she was failing as a mom as the real actor, Stephanie Szostak, was prioritizing being a mom, and we totally supported her with this,” Nash explains. “Love that she’s back.”

Whatever happens with Delilah, we look forward to the complications that ensue whenever we see her.

A Million Little Things, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC