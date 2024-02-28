‘9-1-1’ Season 7 Premiere: Happy Times on Bobby & Athena’s Cruise, 118’s Jet Emergency (PHOTOS)

Disney/Chris Willard

9-1-1

Well, at least we know Athena (Angela Basset) and Bobby (Peter Krause) will have some fun before everything goes wrong on their honeymoon cruise in the 9-1-1 Season 7 premiere. ABC has released photos from the first episode on the network (airing March 14), and they offer not only a look at the good times on the ship for the fan-favorite couple but also what the 118—Hen (Aisha Hinds), Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Buck (Oliver Stark), and Eddie (Ryan Guzman)—will be dealing with back in Los Angeles.

In “Abandon ‘Ships,” Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold. Meanwhile, a fighter jet traps a civilian, and an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together. The only emergency not hinted at in the photos, which you can check out below, is the last one, unless that’s the call that Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is taking with Josh (Bryan Safi) and Sue (Debra Christofferson) listening in.

Meanwhile, the photos do offer a look at Athena and Bobby enjoying their cruise, including a dance we can’t wait to see in full (especially with promos, like our exclusive one, hinting at the danger to come and showing the 118 finding out that their ship is missing) and one moment that has us wondering just what they’re being told, given the concern on their faces. As for the 118, things aren’t looking good for that civilian trapped by the jet; it looks like the firefighters are going to have to get creative to free him. Plus, Buck and Eddie will both be talking to Eddie’s son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh).

Scroll down to check out the photos from the Season 7 premiere “Abandon ‘Ships,” and let us know your theories about the episode in the comments below.

9-1-1, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 8/7c, ABC

Disney/Chris Willard

Bobby (Peter Krause), relaxing

Disney/Chris Willard

What’s Athena (Angela Bassett) looking at on her phone?

Disney/Chris Willard

Bobby and Athena finally on their honeymoon

Disney/Chris Willard

How is the 118 going to free him?

Disney/Chris Willard

How are they going to move that?

Disney/Chris Willard

Is Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) talking to Chimney or wedding planning?

Disney/Chris Willard

Uh-oh, what call has them all worried?

Disney/Chris Willard

Disagreeing about plans?

Disney/Chris Willard

Eddie (Ryan Guzman) watching his son

Disney/Chris Willard

Buck (Oliver Stark) and Christopher (Gavin McHugh)

Disney/Chris Willard

A last meal before disaster strikes?

Disney/Chris Willard

Athena

Disney/Chris Willard

Bobby and Athena

Disney/Chris Willard

Love those smiles!

Disney/Chris Willard

Bathena dance

Disney/Chris Willard

They deserve this happiness before what’s to come…

Disney/Chris Willard

Uh-oh, we’re concerned.

9-1-1

