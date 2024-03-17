‘9-1-1’ Heads to ‘The Bachelor’ Mansion for a Fiery Crossover

Oliver Stark at '9-1-1' Season 7 premiere party (L); Joey Graziadei in front of 'The Bachelor' mansion (R)
All eyes are on the infamous Bachelor mansion after a leaked photo revealed that the 118 ambulance from the hit drama television series 9-1-1 was parked outside.

Oliver Stark, who plays Buck on the Fox turned ABC show about first responders in Los Angeles, recently teased that Season 7 might include some familiar ABC faces. Although you might think that this epic crossover event might be scripted shows like The RookieGrey’s Anatomy, or the popular fellow firefighter series Station 19, it turns out that the scripted and reality TV worlds will be colliding.

In a photo originally shared by People, the 9-1-1 118 ambulance is seen outside of the famous Bachelor mansion, which houses the casts of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and The Golden Bachelor.

The mansion is instantly recognizable for Bachelor Nation, with its colorful lights and glimmering driveway see on the first night of each season. The driveway is hosed down ahead of filming the premiere to make the walkway glow in the moonlight, giving the contestants’ entrances a more romantic feel.

Stark told People that “it’s not a direct crossover, but there’s a feel of it.”

“There’s a really fun emergency, and it’s not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there’s one that kind of touches base with another ABC show,” he explained. “I’m really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch.”

Fans have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on this crossover that blurs the line between between reality and fiction.

We’ve already begun theorizing what might happen during this unique ABC crossover.

Will Stark’s character Buck, who is currently single, crash the first night of The Bachelor by jumping out of the ambulance? Or will current Bachelor Joey Graziadei be in trouble and need saving by the rest of the 9-1-1 cast? Stay tuned!

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

