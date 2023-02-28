The members of the 118 will be busy — and wet — trying to save lives in the 9-1-1 spring premiere on March 6.

While the logline for “In a Flash” teases a dry thunderstorm rolling over Los Angeles, bringing in a series of lightning strikes emergencies all over the city, the photos, which you can check out above and below, show the firefighters and paramedics caught in the rain at one of their calls.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bobby (Peter Krause) sends Athena (Angela Bassett) and May (Corinne Massiah) undercover into the rehab facility as he continues to investigate his AA sponsor’s mysterious death. Meanwhile, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) dreads her parents’ visit, while Albert (John Harlan Kim) surprises Chimney (Kenneth Choi) with one.

As the spring return promo has already revealed, lightning will strike close to home for the 118. “One of our people will get caught up in [the storm], and we’ll deal with the fallout and aftermath of that,” showrunner Kristen Reidel told TV Insider after the winter finale.

Scroll down to check out the photos from “In a Flash.”

9-1-1, Spring Premiere, Monday, March 6, 8/7c, Fox