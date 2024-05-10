‘Jeopardy! Masters’: Matt Amodio Reacts to Yogesh Raut Win & Makes Sly Dig

Jeopardy! super-champ Matt Amodio is trailing behind in the current Masters tournament and has taken to social media to share his thoughts, including a good-natured dig at opponent Yogesh Raut.

After Wednesday’s (May 8) game, in which Amodio took on Raut and 2022 Tournament of Champions winner Amy Schneider, the 38-game winner praised Raut’s performance.

“Sometimes you lose a #Jeopardy game and think “that was bad luck, I deserved to win this one” Other times you lose a #Jeopardy game to Yogesh,” Amodio wrote on X.

“Well played, very impressive! (…except for FJ),” he added, alongside a winking face emoji.

Sometimes you lose a #Jeopardy game and think “that was bad luck, I deserved to win this one” Other times you lose a #Jeopardy game to Yogesh Well played, very impressive!

(…except for FJ ) — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) May 9, 2024

Raut dominated Wednesday’s game when he found the last Daily Double and wagered his entire 15,400. He nailed the answer and doubled his score, giving him a runaway heading into Final Jeopardy.

However, Raut was the only player who didn’t get the Final Jeopardy clue right; in fact, he didn’t even attempt an answer, instead leaving his screen blank. Amodio and Schneider answered correctly, but they had no way of catching Raut’s score. Schneider ended up finishing in second place with just 1 point more than Amodio.

Some fans wondered if Raut was purposefully “sandbagging” the Final Jeopardy clue, with one Reddit user asking, “Is Yogesh intentionally not answering FJ in runaways, perhaps to gain a strategic advantage in future games?”

“An interesting theory,” another commenter replied. “But if I were sandbagging I’d answer with an highly plausible but still incorrect answer. Makes it look more that I was trying.”

Whatever Raut was thinking, it clearly didn’t escape Amodio, who made a playful jab in his X comment.

Despite Amodio’s loss, fans are still rooting for him.

“Win, lose or draw you are still my favourite,” wrote one fan on X. “When you missed the sewing machine question I felt very superior for a nanosecond because I knew it. Never mind the entire categories that you run when I don’t know a single answer!”

“No matter what happens you will always be my favorite. Blessings on you path forward,” added another.

“Always rooting for you Matt! Your sense of humor comes across and it is delightful,” said another.

Another added, “Yogesh is incredible; you all are! Best series on TV. Thank you all!”

Amodio currently sits in fourth place on the Masters leaderboard with one point, tied with Schneider and Mattea Roach, who are also on one point apiece. Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament winner Victoria Groce leads the pack with nine points, while Raut is in second with seven points, and reigning Masters champ James Holzhauer is in third with five points.