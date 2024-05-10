Danny DeVito Shares Update on Unconventional Marriage With Rhea Perlman

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman don’t need to live together to make their marriage work. In fact, even though they have lived separately for years they are seemingly closer than ever.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor opened up the couple’s unconventional marriage in an interview with Fox News Digital, where he was promoting his new comedy film Poolman, which opens in theaters today, Friday, May 10.

“We’re doing great,” DeVito said of his relationship with his former Taxi co-star. “We’re sharing our granddaughter, our new granddaughter, and we see each other all the time.”

DeVito and Perlman, who played boyfriend and girlfriend in Taxi and married parents in 1996’s Matilda, tied the knot in 1982. They went on to have three children: Lucy Chet DeVito (born March 11, 1983), Grace Fan DeVito (born March 1985), and Jacob Daniel DeVito (born October 1987).

They are also grandparents to Sinclair Lucille DeVito, who turned one back in March.

“Yesterday was Lucy’s birthday. We were together for the birthday party, and we had a family party,” DeVito told Fox News Digital. “We’re a tight family.”

DeVito and Perlman first separated in October 2012 after 30 years of marriage, though they reconciled in March 2013. However, they split for a second time in March 2017 and have remained separated ever since despite being on amicable terms and still legally married.

“Well, you know, Rhea and I met, in well, 1970,” DeVito continued. “We’ve been together for that long, and you grow together. It’s like you really know how each other’s feeling all the time.”

“We participate in conversation daily,” he added. “Lots and lots of talking and [doing] a lot of things together. We have three beautiful children, and now we have a granddaughter who is a year old, and we have one on the way. So the family’s growing.”

In a 2019 interview on Watch What Happens Live, Perlman told host Andy Cohen that she and DeVito have no intention of filing for divorce, noting they have become closer friends after their separation than they were in their final years as a couple.

DeVito also shared that he had recently been on a vacation with Perlman and his family, stating, “The whole family was together. I think that’s part of it. If you can do that, you know, no matter what your situation is, we don’t live together anymore, but we are together in a lot of ways.”