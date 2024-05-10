‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Missy & Jase Robertson’s Farm Destroyed By Tornado

A devastating tornado tore through Columbia, Tennessee, on Wednesday night (May 8), destroying numerous properties, including that of Duck Dynasty stars Missy and Jase Robertson.

Missy shared the news on her Instagram page on Thursday (May 9), revealing how her son, Cole, came close to being seriously injured or even possibly killed in the destruction.

“Last night our Tennessee farm took a direct hit from a Cat 3 tornado,” the mom of three wrote. “It actually hit about 30 seconds after Cole drove into the driveway. Thankfully, we have a safe room in our garage, but it’s on the other side of our home, and Cole decided in a split second that he didn’t have time to make it there.”

Missy explained how Cole was knocked down by the intense winds but managed to make it inside the house and “into the bathtub where he covered his head and listened to glass shattering and trees falling on the house and all around him.”

“He escaped completely unharmed,” she added. “After seeing the aerial pictures today, we know now he would not have made it to the safe room as multiple large trees fell between his car and the garage.”

The reality star shared a gallery of photos showing the devastation, including large trees that collapsed onto the property’s roof after being ripped from their roots.

Missy went on to say that at the time of the tornado, her husband, Jase, happened to be praying over their meal in Louisiana and asking God for protection for their family, having no idea the storm was ripping through their Tennesse farm.

“We’re thanking God for His protection over Cole today and our sweet neighbors who also took the hit. Please pray for those who are injured, missing and the families that lost loved ones,” she continued.

While Missy said she is thankful their son is safe, she noted that the “damage is extensive” and the clean-up “will be a long process.”

“But right now this mama is completely thankful for God’s mercy over one of my most valuable possessions,” she said, referring to her son.

Maury County officials confirmed one person died and five were injured as a result of the tornado, according to WSMV4 Nashville.

Missy and Jase rose to fame on A&E’s popular reality series Duck Dynasty, which aired from 2012 to 2017. The show revolved around the Robertson family and their family business, Duck Commander, which makes products for duck hunters.