Be on the Front Line Subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Lightning strikes … and strikes … and strikes in the 9-1-1 spring return promo.

The Fox first responder drama returns on Monday, March 6 at 8/7c — Fantasy Island moves to 9/8c — and we now have a look at what to expect. (The series has been on break since November 28.) In the spring premiere, “In a Flash,” a dry thunderstorm rolls over Los Angeles, bringing in a series of lightning strikes emergencies for the 118 all over the city.

And that’s what the promo, which you can watch above, is all about. Lightning keeps striking, including much too close to the 118’s firefighters.

Also, in 9-1-1‘s return, Bobby (Peter Krause) sends Athena (Angela Bassett) and May (Corinne Massiah) undercover into the rehab facility as he is still investigating his AA sponsor’s mysterious death. Plus, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is dreading her parents’ visit, while Albert (John Harlan Kim) surprises Chimney (Kenneth Choi).

When the season resumes, Bobby is “pretty deep into [his investigation], but he is not into it alone. What you’ll see in the back half of the season is that it’s become a little bit of a family project — Athena’s involved, and even May is involved. They have been looking at this rehab facility. They have been investigating it,” executive producer Kristen Reidel previously told TV Insider. “What they’re finding is it’s actually a very difficult place to take down: They’ve had complaints, they’ve had other deaths, and the place is still going. And so he is definitely driven to figure out what really happened to Wendell.”

9-1-1 also stars Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

9-1-1, Spring Return, Monday, March 6, 8/7c, Fox