‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: D.B. Woodside Needs Rescuing in Season 4 Premiere (PHOTOS)

9-1-1: Lone Star is getting an angelic visit (sort of) in the Season 4 premiere. Lucifer‘s D.B. Woodside is recurring this season, and he’ll first be seen in the Tuesday, January 17 episode, in the middle of one of the 126’s rescues, as seen in the photos Fox has released.

When the first responder returns with “New Hotness” (on a new night), Captains Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and Tommy Vega (Gina Torres), along with the rest of the 126, are called into action to a county fair when a “Derecho,” a series of fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms, hit Austin, causing hurricanic and tornadic-force winds, heavy rains, flash floods, and a wide path of destruction. But that’s not all: then, an even more rare weather phenomenon, a “Heat Burst,” causing temperatures to go up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, hits the city.

9-1-1: Lone Star also stars Ronen Rubinstein as paramedic T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as dispatcher Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as firefighter Judd Ryder, Natacha Karem as firefighter Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as firefighter Paul Strickland, Rafael L. Silva as officer Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as firefighter Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker as paramedic Nancy Gillian. Season 3 ended with T.K. and Carlos getting engaged and Owen finding out he had a fungal infection (and his cancer wasn’t back as he worried).

Check out the photos below for a look at the call at the county fair and more.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, January 17, 8/7c, Fox