‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside & Amanda Schull Join Season 4

The upcoming season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will have three new characters to create conflict and drama, as Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside, and Amanda Schull are all set to join the Fox series as recurring characters.

McDonough made an appearance last season as Sgt. Ty O’Brien, the sergeant who massively butted heads with Rob Lowe‘s character, Owen Strand. It seems the drama between the two was compelling, as he is now set to join the series on a recurring basis, according to Deadline. McDonough is known for his work on Yellowstone, Arrow, and The Flash. He also recently appeared as Dwight D. Eisenhower on Season 10 of American Horror Story.

Woodside will join the series as Trevor, who is described as “a wholesome, handsome, charismatic, father and preacher. His new job has brought him and his daughter to Texas, but their new city greets them with a rare and dangerous storm.” So, not a warm welcome for the newbies. Woodside previously played Lucifer’s oldest brother Amenadiel on Lucifer, and also had roles in Parenthood and 24.

Schull will play Special Agent Rose Casey, who is officially described as “an FBI agent investigating the members of an extremist group. She believes the group is planning a dangerous attack and needs Owen’s help gathering evidence to strengthen the case.” She previously starred in Suits as Katrina Bennett and had recurring roles on Pretty Little Liars and One Tree Hill.

There is no official release date yet for the new season, but fans can likely expect it to follow the same winter premiere schedule as last season, which premiered in January.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 4, 2023, Fox