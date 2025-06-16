How Grace’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Ending Inspired Sierra McClain’s New Project

Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

When Sierra McClain didn’t return for 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s fifth and final season, Grace’s absence was explained by her being off with Mercy Ships, which operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. Now, that’s inspired McClain’s newest project.

Mercy Ships has partnered with McClain to create a new seven-day devotional audio series, Moments of Purpose, for Glorify (the #1 Christian daily devotional app designed to help people embrace their faith in a modern, practical way). McClain will narrate the series, which launches on June 23, and guide listeners through reflections on finding deeper faith, discovering purpose, and stepping into the life God has planned for you.

“After learning more about Mercy Ships, I was introduced to the impactful stories of the volunteers who work aboard their ships in Western & Central Africa,” said McClain in a statement. “Also heavily inspired by my own spiritual journey, Mercy Ships’ work helped shape this daily audio series with Glorify, which came from a deeply personal place. We dive deep into a range of topics – from discovering your own purpose, to allowing God to show you what life really looks like when it’s lived with Him.”

Added Kerry Peterson, SVP of Advancement at Mercy Ships, “At Mercy Ships, we believe that spiritual transformation and physical healing go hand in hand. Partnering with Glorify allows us to reach people in their daily walk of faith and invite them into our mission of hope and healing. When God brought us to Sierra through her character’s storyline on 9-1-1: Lone Star, it became clear that she was the right person to inspire our content series. Her journey beautifully reflects the spirit of Mercy Ships: discovering purpose through compassion, stepping into service, and answering a call greater than yourself.”

“At Glorify, our mission is to inspire and empower people to grow in their faith, every day,” said Henry Costa, CEO and Founder of Glorify. “Sierra’s heart, story, and authentic faith shine through every word of this devotional series, empowering listeners with different ways to embrace a sense of purpose in their own lives. Partnering with Mercy Ships allows us to bring together a message of spiritual growth and tangible service, something we believe will truly resonate with our global community.”

When it came to writing out McClain’s character in the final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star, showrunner Rashad Raisani told TV Insider in September 2024, it was about, “how do you explain her absence in a way that honors her character, protects her character as much as we can?”