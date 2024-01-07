2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals: See Gillian Anderson, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams & More (PHOTOS)

Awards season has officially begun with the start of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, airing live on CBS starting at 8/7c. The stars have started to arrive on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, and we’ve got all the photos of your favorite actors from this year’s biggest TV shows and films gathered up in the arrivals gallery below.

Thanks to the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which took place on Saturday, January 6 in Los Angeles, some of the programs at tonight’s events are already Emmy winners. HBO‘s The Last of Us now has eight wins under its belt, including two acting wins for guest stars Nick Offerman and Storm Reid.

The shows with some of the most Golden Globe nominations this year are Succession, The Bear, Beef, Abbott Elementary, and more. Succession leads with nine total nominations for its lauded fourth and final season. On the film side, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, and Poor Things are just some of the movies that could win big.

See the stars on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet below.