2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals: See Gillian Anderson, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams & More (PHOTOS)

Awards season has officially begun with the start of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, airing live on CBS starting at 8/7c. The stars have started to arrive on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, and we’ve got all the photos of your favorite actors from this year’s biggest TV shows and films gathered up in the arrivals gallery below.

Thanks to the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which took place on Saturday, January 6 in Los Angeles, some of the programs at tonight’s events are already Emmy winners. HBO‘s The Last of Us now has eight wins under its belt, including two acting wins for guest stars Nick Offerman and Storm Reid.

The shows with some of the most Golden Globe nominations this year are SuccessionThe Bear, Beef, Abbott Elementary, and more. Succession leads with nine total nominations for its lauded fourth and final season. On the film side, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower MoonPast Lives, and Poor Things are just some of the movies that could win big.

See the stars on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet below.

Gillian Anderson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Quinta Brunson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Tyler James Williams attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Bella Ramsey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bella Ramsey

Ariana Greenblatt attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt

Jelani Alladin attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jelani Alladin

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley

Lionel Boyce attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lionel Boyce

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

Matty Matheson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Edwin Lee Gibson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Edwin Lee Gibson

Mario Lopez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mario Lopez

Sandra Hüller attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

Skai Jackson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Skai Jackson

Helen Mirren attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Julia Schlaepfer attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Schlaepfer

Aminah Nieves attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Aminah Nieves

Brandon Sklenar attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brandon Sklenar

Chris Perfetti attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

Colman Domingo attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Elizabeth Banks attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Erika Alexander attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Erika Alexander

Gina Torres attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gina Torres

Heidi Klum attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Jeffrey Wright attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright

Joana Pak and Steven Yeun attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joana Pak and Steven Yeun

Jonathan Bailey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

Jordana Brewster attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster

Julia Garner attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

Khalid Abdalla attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Khalid Abdalla

Noah J. Ricketts attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Noah J. Ricketts

Pom Klementieff attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff

Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

Rose McIver attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rose McIver

Tantoo Cardinal attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tantoo Cardinal

Tony McNamara and Belinda Bromilow attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tony McNamara and Belinda Bromilow

Golden Globe Awards

