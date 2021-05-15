MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: The Complete List of TV Winners

Meredith Jacobs
Rege Jean Page MTV Movie TV Awards 2021
MTV

MTV is celebrating the biggest names and moments in film and TV across two nights, and on Sunday, May 16, it all kicked off with the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Fan-favorites including Bridgerton, The Boys, Marvel’s Disney+ offerings (WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Emily in Paris are up for awards in categories including, other than the usual ones, Best Hero, Best Kiss, and Most Frightened Performance.

Check out the complete list of the winners across TV below.

MTV Generation Award

Scarlett Johansson

Comedic Genius

Sacha Baron Cohen

Best Show

Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision — WINNER

Best Performance in a Show

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision — WINNER
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Best Hero

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — WINNER
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

Sam Wilson Anthony Mackie Captain America Falcon and Winter Soldier

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Best Kiss

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks — WINNER
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

Best Comedic Performance

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America — WINNER

Best Villain

Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision — WINNER
Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Bridgerton Regé-Jean Page Simon Duke Season 1

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Breakthrough Performance

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton — WINNER

Best Fight

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha — WINNER
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Most Frightened Performance

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor — WINNER
Vince Vaughn – Freaky

WandaVision Finale Elizabeth Olsen Scarlett Witch

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Best Duo

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) — WINNER
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

