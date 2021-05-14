See First Trailer for Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’ Mini-Series (VIDEO)

Jodie Turner-Smith is Anne Boleyn like you’ve never seen her before in an upcoming edgy historical drama.

The Nightflyers and Queen & Slim actress will play King Henry VIII’s second wife in the three-part series from Britain’s Channel 5, which takes its influences from psychological thrillers rather than traditional period dramas. The show will follow the ill-fated queen’s downfall as she battles the patriarchy in her final months, and it will be told through her perspective, adding a new twist to an oft-told story.

In the fiery first-look trailer (watch below), Turner-Smith’s Boleyn is seen on trial for treason and facing the wrath of her husband (played by Game of Thrones actor Mark Stanley) for not providing him with a male heir. “Fear can be fuel,” she says, “let your fear drive you to be bigger, louder. The sky itself will not limit you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 5 (@channel5_tv)

Anne Boleyn is written by newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner and directed by Lynsey Miller (Deadwater Fell). It will be produced by Fable Pictures’ Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell, the former having previously covered similar subject matter in the Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson starring 2008 movie The Other Boleyn Girl.

Appearing alongside Turner-Smith is Paapa Essiedu, who recently had a star-making turn in I May Destroy You. Amanda Burton (White House Farm), Barry Ward (White Lines), Thalissa Teixeira (Two Weeks To Live), Anna Brewster (Versailles), Gianni Calchetti (The Witcher), and Jamael Westman (Hamilton) also star.

The series will premiere on the ViacomCBS owned Channel 5 this month in the UK and Sony Pictures Television (which co-financed the project) will distribute the show internationally.