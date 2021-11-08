Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’ Series Lands at AMC+

Jodie Turner-Smith‘s psychological thriller Anne Boleyn is heading to AMC+ as the streaming service acquired rights to the three-part series.

The AMC+ Original Series will make its U.S. premiere beginning Thursday, December 9 with the two remaining installments set to arrive on consecutive Thursdays in the weeks following the debut. The drama explores the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the Queen’s perspective as she struggles to secure the future of her daughter and challenge the patriarchy around her.

“We are proud to add Anne Boleyn to our slate of AMC+ Original Series,” said Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC+. “Featuring a superb ensemble cast led by Jodie Turner-Smith’s mesmerizing performance and a predominantly female creative team, this groundbreaking drama, told from the unique perspective of one of history’s most fascinating – and scrutinized – women, makes for a can’t-miss television event to end the year.”

The series depicts key moments that lead to Anne’s topple, highlighting her strength, vulnerabilities, and determination to be equal to men. Helping bring the Eve Hedderwick Turner-written and Lynsey Miller-directed series to life with Jodie Turner-Smith are cast members Paapa Essiedu, Mark Stanley, Lola Petticrew, Barry Ward, Jamael Westman, Amanda Burton, and Thalissa Teixeira.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with AMC — the home of many visionary shows that have inspired us over the years,” said Fable Pictures’ creative directors Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell in a statement. “Jodie Turner-Smith is mesmerizing as Anne Boleyn and we can’t wait for audiences to see her exploding the myths around one of England’s most notorious queens.”

Don’t miss it; tune into AMC+ this December for a new take on a classic historical figure.

Anne Boleyn, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 9, AMC+