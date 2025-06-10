The ongoing custody battle between exes Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith has taken another turn as the Doctor Odyssey star penned an emotional letter to his ex-wife to be used as evidence.

In the letter obtained by Us Weekly, Jackson objects to Turner-Smith’s desire to switch their daughter, Juno (5), to a different school. He also notes that he’s against the Anne Boleyn actress taking Juno to London for a month while she’s working on a project overseas.

“Thank you for your quick response. I am happy that we are having this dialogue and look forward to coming to an agreement together that balances all of [Juno’s] needs to provide her with the best outcome possible,” the Dawson’s Creek alum wrote, per the outlet.

Jackson noted how he agreed with some of Turner-Smith’s requests but had issues with others, including the schooling situation. The When They See Us actor, who recently lost his home in the Los Angeles wildfires, argued the new school is much further from his temporary home. He also disagreed with his ex taking Juno abroad with her during a work trip.

“I am open to Juno being with you any time you may be able to return to Los Angeles [during her time away in London for work],” Jackson wrote. “I don’t think it’s good for Juno to go for as long as you have proposed without seeing either parent, whenever it is reasonably possible for us to avoid without putting undue stress on Juno.”

He continued, “At this age, 4 weeks is an eternity to her. I understand why you are willing to agree to have Juno be based in Los Angeles during that time, it reduces the stress of air travel and time zone shifting on her.”

“I think that maximizing that frequent, continuing and meaningful contact should be our guiding light [through] all of these conversations and planning of parenting time. Juno needs both of us. Ideally exactly equally,” Jackson added.

He also objected to Turner-Smith taking Juno with her on a trip to Morocco, writing, “I will need much more information, dates, places, hotels, security, your work [schedule] etc and a meaningful discussion with [you] prior to considering any specific travel to Morocco or anywhere else for that matter.”

Jackson cited a previous incident where he claimed his ex-wife “let me know about your travel plans with her only after Juno was on her way to London or already there.”

The Karate Kid: Legends star also touched on Turner-Smith’s previously presented research into the importance of the mother-daughter relationship for bi-racial children.

“I have read some articles about this, but I am always willing to educate myself further if you can send me some links or citations,” Jackson stated. “I am already in agreement that the mother/daughter relationship is of huge importance. I recognize that there are areas of Juno’s experience that I cannot touch or speak to from my own experience.”

He added, “I hope you agree that the father/daughter relationship is also of huge importance.”

Jackson, who rose to fame playing Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek, began a relationship with Turner-Smith in 2018. The pair tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020. After four years of marriage, Turner-Smith filed for divorce in late 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.”