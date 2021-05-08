An Elektra-fying ‘Pose,’ ‘Vax Live’ Concert, Hallmark’s ‘Heart’-felt Finale, Showtime’s ‘Ziwe’ in Late Night

The most glamorous character on the flamboyant Pose takes the spotlight as the final season continues. Selena Gomez hosts a global concert urging equitable vaccine distribution for all. Hallmark’s popular When Calls the Heart resolves its long-simmering love triangle. Rising comedian Ziwe launches her late-night variety show on Showtime.

FX

Pose

10/9c

Towering above her flamboyant trans peers throughout the three seasons of Pose has been Elektra (Dominique Jackson), the sharp-tongued and statuesque house mother of self-invention. In a typically outrageous stand-alone episode in the final season, we learn how Elektra became Elektra in flashbacks involving her traumatic split with a disapproving mother (The Undoing’s Noma Dumezweni). Pivot to 1994, when she’s arrested as part of Mayor Guiliani’s anti-smut campaign just as she’s launching a phone-sex business, and Elektra panics after realizing what a police raid could reveal in her notorious walk-in closet. (Pose fans will understand why the episode is titled “The Trunk.”) As is often the case in a show that’s all about sisterhood and support, it’s up to the selfless Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) and her family of friends to come to the rescue.

CBS

Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World

Special 8/7c

Giving it her best shot, Selena Gomez hosts a global concert, also broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations, aiming to inspire vaccine confidence and to call on world leaders for an equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden join campaign chairs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the event, which features performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

Hallmark

When Calls the Heart

Season Finale 9/8c

The “Hearties” fan base has been waiting quite a while for this. In the Season 8 finale of the period-piece romance, schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) will finally choose between the two good men in her life: Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) or local businessman Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally). She’s also got some healing to do with her BFF Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), but once the heart gets what the heart wants, might there be a happy ending for this lovely widow?

HBO

Mare of Easttown

10/9c

No one’s safe from suspicion in the small Pennsylvania town that’s the setting for this taut mystery series—and the list of suspects includes tormented Deacon Mark (James McArdle). The shady man of the cloth is grilled by county detective Colin (Evan Peters) after the uncompromising Mare (the terrific Kate Winslet) is temporarily and very reluctantly sidelined from the case.

SHOWTIME

Ziwe

Series Premiere 11/10c

The playfully provocative and self-described “actress-model-pop star” graduates from writing for shows including Desus & Mero and Our Cartoon President to fronting her own comedy-variety showcase. The Brooklyn-based Ziwe gets off to an odd start by welcoming the notoriously misanthropic Fran Lebowitz as a first interview guest, grilling her on subjects of race. (A later interview with Gloria Steinem was not available for review.) Ziwe is on more successful satirical ground when she gathers a group of white women named Karen for an irreverent chat. Jane Krakowski and Cristin Milioti appear in a running gag, and Ziwe is her own musical guest for a cabaret interlude. A mixed but promising bag.

Inside Weekend TV: