‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser: ‘Eleven, Are You Listening?’ (VIDEO)

Stranger Things heads back to Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) past — and the lab — in a Season 4 teaser.

We are still waiting for news on just when we’ll finally return to Hawkins (and in Russia), but Season 4 is in production so it should be sooner rather than later. And with the new video, Netflix continues the trend of puzzling hints at what’s coming up next — and everything could be a clue.

The teaser released on May 6 takes us to a room where kids just like Eleven are playing before pulling back to a room down the hall (with 11 on it) as we hear heavy breathing, then, “Eleven, are you listening?”

Among the visuals in the new teaser: a clock reading 3 (a.m. or p.m.?), a camera recording, kids chasing cars around, a kid playing Plinko (with pucks in the 4, 7, and 8 slots), kids playing chess (pay attention to the pieces), a top on the table, a Magic 8 ball (“Signs Point to Yes”), and a kid stacking blocks.

Plus, watch the video below to see just who joins the kids in that room and what he has to say (hint: “Papa”).

The release of this teaser — and the Hawkins National Laboratory location — comes after the Stranger Things writers’ account on Twitter teased its drop on May 5. After a tweet teasing, “Are you ready?” they posted a video of the HNL Control Room.

Like the rest of Hollywood, production had to be paused due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Before that, however, a teaser revealed David Harbour‘s Hopper is alive despite the end of Season 3 seemingly (at first) being the end of the character.

Matt and Ross Duffer created the Netflix series and executive produce with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment and Iain Paterson.

Stranger Things, Season 4, TBA, Netflix