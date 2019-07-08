4 Ways ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 May Not Be the End for [Spoiler]
[Warning: The below and gallery above contain MAJOR spoilers for Stranger Things Season 3.]
Stranger Things viewers celebrated and mourned over the Fourth of July holiday with a new season that possibly saw the end of a fan favorite character.
By the finale of Season 3, Hopper (David Harbour) was seemingly dead. At least, that was how his loved ones in Hawkins, Indiana, were acting as they tried to move on after he was in the blast zone when Joyce closed the door between their world and the Upside Down. As we knew and saw, he should have turned into dust. But while we saw that happen to others in the area, we didn’t see it happen to him, nor did we see any remains or a body.
Roush Review: 'Stranger Things' 3 Has a Light Touch, Even in the Darker Moments
That means there’s still hope, right?
After all, the post-credits scene strongly suggested that he might still be around, just not in Hawkins. But with co-creator Matt Duffer telling Entertainment Weekly that “you definitely should not assume anything” and the mention of the American “is purposely intended to spark debate,” Hopper might not be the person we don’t see in that scene. After all, it’s what we’re supposed to think, so there’s likely a twist coming there.
'Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery on Billy's Supernatural Connection & Redemption in Season 3
Fortunately, that’s not the only way we could see Hopper again, so we’re taking a look at the possible ways he could appear, alive or not, in a potential Stranger Things Season 4 in the gallery above.
Stranger Things, Season 3, Streaming Now, Netflix