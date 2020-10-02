'Stranger Things' Returns to Season 4 Filming: See Cryptic New Sneak Peek (PHOTO)

It's been a tough time for TV as shows work around production challenges due to the ongoing global pandemic, but many casts are finally returning to set and apparently Netflix's Stranger Things is one of them.

The fan favorite sci-fi thriller had begun filming for its fourth season when coronavirus shut down the set, but a new social media post is giving fans hope for the future. "Today in Hawkins..." Netflix tweeted alongside a photo of a Clapperboard, hinting at the filming process.



The same image was shared on the Stranger Things Twitter handle with a different caption, "Meanwhile in the upside down..." Whether or not the scene is actually set in the Upside Down or not, the tone is definitely dark behind the Clapperboard and the shape of a grandfather clock is very visible in the background.

Could the clock have significance? Only time will tell but it's good to see the show is back on track as fans await the next installment in the wildly popular series. The last time fans received new episodes was Summer 2019 when Season 3 arrived timed to the July 4th weekend.

Don't miss the action, stay tuned for updates, and catch the show's return to set above. And if you're in need for a Stranger Things fix, October is the perfect time for a binge of the first three seasons.

Stranger Things, Season 4, TBA, Netflix